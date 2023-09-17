Home » Investing Articles » Can I turn an empty ISA into £22,000 of tax-free annual passive income?

Can I turn an empty ISA into £22,000 of tax-free annual passive income?

We’d all love a passive income. But is it possible to generate one starting with nothing? Dr James Fox explains how it could be done.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
British bank notes and coins

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Creating passive income by investing in stocks is simple. It may not seem that way when starting with nothing, but it’s entirely possible to turn an empty portfolio into one that generates substantial sums of passive income.

Starting with nothing

To begin, I need to open an account. This can be done through numerous brokers like Hargreaves Lansdown, and we’ll want to use a Stocks & Shares ISA if we haven’t already.

Next, if I’m starting without existing capital, I need to recognise that I’ll need to make regular contributions to my account. In an ideal world, I’ll be saving monthly.

Then I should adopt an investment strategy aligned with income goals and risk tolerance. This may encompass diversifying my portfolio by investing in stocks, bonds, or funds.

Discipline

Now I’m not going to turn an empty portfolio into a huge pot overnight. I need to recognise that it’s going to take time.

If I’m comfortable saving £200 a month, it will take a number of years and constant reinvestment for my portfolio to grow accordingly.

As such, navigating this path necessitates a disciplined mindset coupled with consistent and periodic savings practices.

Compounding

Compounding isn’t the sexiest topic in investing, but it’s how portfolios grow over the long run. It’s also how investors like Warren Buffett became so rich.

My wealth has come from a combination of living in America, some lucky genes, and compound interest,” Buffett famously once said.

Compound returns come into play when I reinvest my earnings annually. This enables me to earn interest not only on my initial contributions but also on the interest I’ve already earned.

In turn, this creates exponential growth, much like a snowball gathering more snow and expanding as it rolls downhill.

As a result, the longer I invest, the quicker my investment grows. With its increasing size, I can expect to receive more interest in the form of dividends.

Using the ISA

One of the primary advantages of a Stocks & Shares ISA is that any capital gains or dividends I earn from investments within the ISA are tax-free.

This means if my investments appreciate in value, I won’t have to pay capital gains tax when I sell them, regardless of the amount of profit I make.

Likewise, as I’m investing passive income in the long run, I won’t have to declare my dividend income.

But even seasoned investors get it wrong. And I must be aware that I could lose money if I make poor investment decisions.

Bringing it all together

Let’s assume I’m saving £200 a month. And as noted, I’m reinvesting my returns every year to benefit from compound returns and, over the course of my investment, I annualise 8% returns. here’s what could happen.

Years investedSize of portfolio
5 years£14,695
10 years£36,589
20 years£117,804
30 years£298,071

At any point within this investment journey, I could stop reinvesting and start taking. But the longer I’ll leave it, the faster it’ll grow. Just take a look at this chart below. And in terms of passive income, after 30 years, my portfolio could be generating £22,000 a year. Even taking into account inflation, that’s not a bad passive income source.

Created at thecalculatorsite.com

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Long-term vs short-term investing concept on a staircase
Investing Articles

3 things every Stocks and Shares ISA investor needs to know

| Alan Oscroft

Want to get the best out of a Stocks and Shares ISA? Here are three of the most important things…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing For Beginners

Contributing to a SIPP? Here are 3 top investments to consider

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights three investment ideas for a SIPP, including a fund, an investment trust, and a stock with bags…

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

What could drive the Lloyds share price in 2023 and beyond?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian investigates the primary economic factors influencing the Lloyds share price and what investors can potentially expect in the…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

5.2% yield and heaps of potential! Is this FTSE 100 stock a slam dunk buy?

| Dr. James Fox

After narrowly avoiding relegation from the FTSE 100 last month, this stock looks like a great purchase for my portfolio.…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in an ISA for a growing 6% dividend yield

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores how to find potentially winning dividend shares with high yields for sustainable long-term passive income in an…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£10k Stocks & Shares ISA? Here’s how I’d aim for £100k!

| Dr. James Fox

With a disciplined plan for savings, and a strong investment strategy, it's possible to grow a huge Stocks and Shares…

Read more »

Hand holding pound notes
Investing Articles

Here’s the UPGRADED dividend forecasts for BAE Systems to 2025!

| Royston Wild

FTSE 100 weapons specialist BAE Systems has an excellent track record of dividend growth, and current forecasts suggest there's more…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

With inflation at 6.8%, I’m using the Warren Buffett method to buy shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian looks at how Warren Buffett navigates the stock market during high inflation periods and highlights his tactics for…

Read more »