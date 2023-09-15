Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How to target 10% from dividend stocks for high passive income now

How to target 10% from dividend stocks for high passive income now

Jon Smith explains that generating a high yield from dividend stocks is possible if done correctly, offering high passive income potential.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Generating passive income from stocks isn’t a new concept. The ability to benefit from dividend payments from listed shares has been happening for many, many decades. Yet given the rise in the cost of living and inflation, some are trying to push the boat out in targeting very high yields. Yes, it’s possible to build a portfolio yielding 10%. But it comes with risks.

Measuring risk and reward

As with most things in life, the higher the reward for something, the higher the risk. This is the same principle when it comes to income stocks. Typically, the higher the dividend yield, the larger the risk associated with buying the stock.

To understand why, investors need to grasp that the dividend yield is made up of the dividend per share and the current share price. If the yield is something like 10%, it could be elevated because the share price has been falling. If the business is in trouble, then the yield of 10% might be sound for another year, but in the future the dividend could be cut if the company struggles with cash flow.

It could be that the market has just overreacted, such as during a stock market crash. In this case, buying low can be extremely profitable. Or a high yield could be due to a sharp bump higher in the dividend per share payout.

Whatever the case, it’s important to understand why the yield is high and how sustainable this is before buying.

How to build the portfolio

With all that being said, it’s possible to build a diversified income portfolio yielding 10% right now. A quick glance at the FTSE 100 might pose some questions. The average yield is only 3.73%? The highest yielding stock (Vodafone) is only at 9.81%?

All of this is true, but don’t forget there are many stocks outside of the FTSE 100 to consider. For example, within the FTSE 250 there are five stocks yielding higher than 10%.

I can also look to investment trusts and exchange traded funds (ETFs). There are some great examples of trusts such as the Alternative Income REIT and Henderson Far East Income that offer a yield above 10%.

Including a mix of stocks like this helps to diversify some of my risk away. The Far East trust focuses on Southeast Asia, so it’s all about a different geography. The Income REIT looks just at property. So in taking on such stocks, investors get a blended exposure.

Good alternatives are hard to come by

I’m not going to claim that a portfolio full of 10% yielding stocks is low risk. But if I add a dozen stocks into the mix, I do believe that the risk is manageable.

As for the potential reward, I think it’s very clear. I struggle to see another income-generating asset that could provide double-digit returns in the same kind of passive way as stocks.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5K on these 5 shares to target a £400 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a handful of FTSE 100 shares he would happily buy today as a way of building a…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Can the British American Tobacco dividend keep growing for decades?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees large risks for the cigarette business. So why does he think the British American Tobacco dividend might…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 great dividend shares I’m buying now

| Muhammad Cheema

AbbVie and Coca-Cola are two dividend shares that I like the look of. Let’s take a deeper dive below to…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

The Games Workshop dividend strikes again! Buying time?

| Christopher Ruane

The latest quarterly trading update brought great news about the Games Workshop dividend. Our writer considers whether to invest.

Read more »

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

10.5% yield! Here’s what the charts say for the Vodafone dividend

| John Fieldsend

The Vodafone dividend looks huge right now after passing the 10% mark. Do these four charts make it look like…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Dividend Shares

I’d put £20,000 in these 3 dividend shares to target £1,500 in annual passive income

| John Choong

With a sizeable lump sum, here's how I'd invest it in a trio of popular dividend shares to generate a…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Down 19%, is British American Tobacco’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| John Fieldsend

The British American Tobacco share price is down 19% year-to-date. Could this be a brilliant FTSE 100 bargain? Or am…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

3 reasons to consider Barratt Developments shares in September 2023

| Kevin Godbold

Here’s why FTSE 100 housebuilder Barratt Developments (LSE: BDEV) shares could be worth investors’ further research time now.

Read more »