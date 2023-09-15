Home » Investing Articles » 2 great dividend shares I’m buying now

2 great dividend shares I’m buying now

AbbVie and Coca-Cola are two dividend shares that I like the look of. Let’s take a deeper dive below to see why I’m buying them today.

Muhammad Cheema
Latest posts by Muhammad Cheema (see all)
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Right now, the UK economy is under severe pressure. Inflation remains stubbornly high, which is fuelling the cost-of-living crisis. In such times, I like to generate some extra income with the acquisition of more dividend shares.

Companies that pay dividends tend to be more profitable and stable than growth-focused firms. This gives them room to withstand economic instability. But some have strong growth prospects too.

Furthermore, dividend shares tend to perform better than the broader market during inflationary periods. Goldman Sachs conducted research that found 77% of the S&P 500’s returns during the 1970s (a period of high inflation) resulted from dividends and dividend reinvestment.

AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) are two dividend shares I’m buying more of.

AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical giant in the US that specialises in the research and production of innovative drugs.

It has faced some stumbling blocks recently, as its top-selling drug Humira recently lost its patent. This accounted for $21.2bn of sales last year, 37% of its total revenue.

Therefore, with the introduction of lower-cost versions from the competition, it’s no surprise that we saw overall revenue for the second quarter fall by 5% year on year.

However, by 2025 management expects to return to growth with sales of Rinvoq and Skyrizi, two of its fast-growing drugs, to make up for the lost revenue from Humira.

AbbVie’s pipeline is also vast. It has a total of 50 programmes at mid- or late-stage research in high-growth areas such as neuroscience, aesthetics, eyecare, virology and oncology.

So I see ample growth opportunities for AbbVie to take advantage of.

It’s also a dividend king, currently on track to deliver 51 years of consecutive payout rises, originally as part of Abbott Laboratories. Since it was spun out in 2013, it has raised its dividend by an incredible 270%.

With a dividend yield of 4%, I think AbbVie shares are a great way to generate passive income. For perspective, the S&P 500 only has a yield of 1.53%.

Coca-Cola

As the largest beverage company in the world, Coca-Cola pulled in $42.84bn of revenue in 2022. We’d be forgiven for thinking it’s too big to continue generating meaningful growth. However, management is guiding for growth of 8-9% in 2023.

What I like about Coca-Cola is that it has products that consumers love and continue to buy. Its excellent brand recognition is also a positive point.

There are some short-term issues it faces though. Namely, it’s starting to feel the effects of inflation. We can see this as earnings per share (EPS) growth is expected to lag revenue expansion, only growing by 5-6%.

However, I believe that this is just a short-term issue. Once inflation cools down, EPS growth should return to higher levels.

Moreover, Coca-Cola also claims the title of dividend king, raising its dividend for an impressive 61 consecutive years.

It boasts a dividend yield of 3.1%, easily higher than that of the S&P 500 as a whole.

Now what

AbbVie and Coca-Cola are two very stable and profitable companies that continue to have great growth prospects.

It’s important to note that dividends aren’t guaranteed. However, both companies have provided a very reliable dividend historically and I expect them to continue doing so, which is why I will continue to buy their shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Muhammad Cheema has positions in AbbVie and Coca-Cola. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear
Investing Articles

I’d spend £5K on these 5 shares to target a £400 second income

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer shares a handful of FTSE 100 shares he would happily buy today as a way of building a…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

Can the British American Tobacco dividend keep growing for decades?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees large risks for the cigarette business. So why does he think the British American Tobacco dividend might…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

One UK stock to join HSBC in the £100bn club

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the UK stock that he believes has the most potential in the FTSE 100 to reach a…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

2 cheap shares I’d buy and hold for decades!

| Charlie Keough

With pressures such as inflation continuing to impact the market, this Fool explores why he'd be keen to snap up…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Is the Wetherspoons share price like a coiled spring?

| Kevin Godbold

There’s a lot to like about pub chain Wetherspoons and the share price may advance to keep up with events…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Market Movers

The Whitbread share price is on fire in 2023! Should I buy some stock for my ISA?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Whitbread share price is enjoying a strong uptrend right now. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at whether the hotel stock…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Dividend Shares

How to target 10% from dividend stocks for high passive income now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains that generating a high yield from dividend stocks is possible if done correctly, offering high passive income…

Read more »

Two gay men are walking through a Victorian shopping arcade
Investing Articles

The Games Workshop dividend strikes again! Buying time?

| Christopher Ruane

The latest quarterly trading update brought great news about the Games Workshop dividend. Our writer considers whether to invest.

Read more »