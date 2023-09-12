Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » Are Stocks and Shares ISAs a good investment in 2023?

Are Stocks and Shares ISAs a good investment in 2023?

Edward Sheldon explains how Stocks and Shares ISAs work and looks at some of the investment options available within these accounts.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investors have a lot of options these days. Thanks to advances in technology, it’s now possible to put money into a wide range of products. So, are Stocks and Shares ISAs a good investment? Let’s discuss.

Tax-efficient investment vehicles

The thing to understand about Stocks and Shares ISAs is that they’re not actually investments.

Instead, they’re investment accounts or ‘vehicles’.

Within these accounts, one can invest in a wide range of different assets and products including investment funds, investment trusts, index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), UK shares, international shares, and more.

And all gains and income generated inside them are completely tax-free (which is a huge advantage when building wealth for the long term).

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Access to top products

There are certainly some fantastic investments available within these ISAs, however.

Take the Vanguard FTSE Global All Cap Index, for example. This fund, which is available through ISA providers such as Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, and Interactive Investor, provides exposure to over 7,000 stocks globally (including the likes of Apple, Amazon, and Tesla) for a very low fee of around 0.2% per year (plus platform fees).

Over the last five years, it has returned around 47%, which is a decent figure. Past performance isn’t an indicator of future performance though.

Another fund that’s worth highlighting is Fundsmith Equity. This is an actively-managed global equity product that invests in high-quality businesses. Run by portfolio manager Terry Smith, it has an amazing track record, having returned about 15% per year since its launch in late 2010. There’s no guarantee it will deliver strong returns going forward, of course.

Stocks can be great investments

Individual stocks – which are available to buy via most Stocks and Shares ISAs – can also be great investments.

Take Apple, for example (which is listed in the US). Over the last five years, it has risen about 220%, meaning that if I had invested $5,000 in the company five years ago, my pot would now be worth around $16,000.

Another example of a stock that has done really well for investors over the long term is London Stock Exchange Group (which is listed here in the UK). Over the last five years, shares in the financial markets infrastructure company have risen about 75%. Investors have also received dividends.

Generating strong long-term returns

In conclusion, it’s definitely possible to generate strong returns within a Stocks and Shares ISA.

One’s returns will depend on the mix of investments, however.

Ultimately, the key to success with these ISAs is building a diversified investment portfolio that includes a mix of stocks from different industries (technology, healthcare, consumer goods, financial services) and geographic regions (UK, US, Europe, and so on).

By taking a diversified approach like this, one can limit the risk of investing in a dud asset, and give oneself a great chance of achieving strong long-term returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Amazon.com, Apple, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, and Fundsmith Equity. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, Apple, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Tesla. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

2 top investment trusts for a beginner Stocks & Shares ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer explains why he would look at these two FTSE 250 trusts if he were just starting to construct…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

One FTSE 100 company I think Warren Buffett should buy

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Admiral’s competitive advantages mean the FTSE 100 insurer would be a great addition to Berkshire Hathaway’s insurance…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Forget gold, crypto, and buy-to-let. Here’s how Warren Buffett got rich!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how Warren Buffett’s teachings can help investors build wealth over the long term and, hopefully, get…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

FTSE 100 index: here are my 3 predictions for 2024

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2024 is set to be an interesting year for the FTSE 100. Zaven Boyrazian shares his three predictions for the…

Read more »

Front view of a mixed-race couple walking past a shop window and looking in.
Investing Articles

FTSE 250 correction: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

With the FTSE 250 fluctuating a lot, does the UK’s flagship growth-focused index contain terrific long-term bargains for investors?

Read more »

Black father and two young daughters dancing at home
Investing Articles

How I’m using cheap shares to capitalise on the stock market recovery

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying cheap shares today could propel an investment portfolio to new heights in the long run as the stock market…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

At 223p, are Rolls-Royce shares a slam-dunk buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares have nearly tripled in a year, but even after this explosive growth, is the stock still dirt cheap?…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Stock market depression: a once-in-a-decade chance to get richer

| Dr. James Fox

The stock market has an impressive way of getting back on track. So what should investors make of the depressed…

Read more »