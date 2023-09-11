Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » I just bought this FTSE 100 stock and plan to hold for the next 10 years

I just bought this FTSE 100 stock and plan to hold for the next 10 years

Edward Sheldon believes this FTSE 100 dividend stock has all the right ingredients to be a great long-term investment. So he’s bought it for his ISA.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
Aerial shot showing an aircraft shadow flying over an idyllic beach

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier this month, I bought a new FTSE 100 dividend stock for my ISA. I reckon this stock is capable of generating solid gains and income over the long term, so I plan to hold on to it for at least the next decade.

Interested to know what company I invested in? Read on.

My new stock

The stock I bought was InterContinental Hotels Group (LSE: IHG). It’s a leading hotels business that operates in over 100 countries worldwide and owns a range of well-known brands including InterContinental, Kimpton, Regent, and Holiday Inn.

Why I bought IHG

I’m bullish on IHG for a number of reasons. For starters, the company operates in the travel industry, which is booming right now. This is illustrated by the fact that IHG recently posted 27% revenue growth for H1.

Secondly, the group is well placed to benefit from the retirement of cashed up Baby Boomers, who love to travel. These individuals are likely to spend heavily on hotels over the next decade (one of the reasons I plan to hold the stock for 10 years).

Third, IHG is a beneficiary of luxury spending. With top-shelf hotel brands such as Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts in its portfolio, the company is well placed to benefit from spending on luxury experiences in the years ahead.

Potential for strong returns

I also like the financials here. IHG is a very profitable company (thanks to its franchise business model). Over the last five years, it has generated an average return on capital of 16%, which is impressive given the disruption Covid caused.

Companies that can generate big returns like this tend to be good long-term investments. Warren Buffett’s business partner Charlie Munger puts it well when he says: “If the business earns six percent on capital over 40 years and you hold it for that 40 years, you’re not going to make much different than a six percent return – even if you originally buy it at a huge discount. Conversely, if a business earns 18 percent on capital over 20 or 30 years, even if you pay an expensive looking price, you’ll end up with one hell of a result.”

Meanwhile, the group just increased its dividend by 10%. This is a sign of confidence from management.

As UK portfolio manager Nick Train recently said, the dividend increase/maintain/cut decision made by a company “captures an enormous amount of information” about that company’s medium-term prospects.

Share price momentum

Finally, the stock has a lot of positive momentum right now. Not only is it in a strong uptrend but it is near 52-week highs. This is bullish, in my view.

And brokers are raising their price targets for the stock. For example, HSBC just increased its target to 6,550p from 6,000p. This is also bullish.

Risks

Now, there are a few risks here, of course. One is the valuation. Currently, IHG’s P/E ratio is about 19. I think that’s fair, but it’s above the market average. If future results were disappointing, the stock could see its valuation fall.

A major slowdown in consumer spending is another. This could see revenue growth stall.

Overall though, I see a lot of appeal in this FTSE 100 stock. That’s why I bought it for my ISA.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings and InterContinental Hotels Group Plc. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Petrochemical engineer working at night with digital tablet inside oil and gas refinery plant
Investing Articles

Down 9% from February, is the BP share price a major bargain?

| Simon Watkins

With oil and gas prices looking stronger, new development projects and a solid energy transition business, is the BP share…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I’d take advantage of this once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

| Charlie Keough

With UK stocks looking cheap, this Fool sees now as the perfect opportunity for investors to build passive income. Here's…

Read more »

The words "what's your plan for retirement" written on chalkboard on pavement somewhere in London
Investing Articles

Buying 385 shares in this FTSE 100 dividend stock could give me a second income of £1k a year

| Harvey Jones

It is possible to get a second income of almost 10% a year from top FTSE 100 income stocks. Here's…

Read more »

White female supervisor working at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Shell and BP shares are rising again. Is it too late to buy them?

| Harvey Jones

BP shares have almost doubled in three years and the Shell share price has been even more rewarding. Have I…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,740 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This Footsie stock has a tremendous record of paying out rising passive income. Here's why I would invest in the…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down heavily this summer, is the abrdn share price cheap? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The abrdn share price collapsed this summer, falling 27% over the past three months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

A 10.6% dividend yield from a FTSE 100 stock with a P/E of 2! Should I buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This telecommunications giant currently offers the biggest dividend yield in the FTSE 100! But can the double-digit payout be sustained?

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend stocks I’d buy to aim for a lifetime passive income

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Thanks to market volatility, plenty of income stocks are on sale. Here are two dividend stocks from my portfolio that…

Read more »