Home » Investing Articles » I don’t care if the stock market crashes tomorrow. I’m buying cheap shares today

I don’t care if the stock market crashes tomorrow. I’m buying cheap shares today

Stock market crashes are impossible to predict, but they’re also nothing to fear. FTSE 100 shares look great value and I’m buying them today.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If the stock market crashes tomorrow, I won’t be down in the dumps. If it rallies, I won’t throw a party. I’ve long since given up worrying over where the FTSE 100 goes from day to day. It’s something I have no control over, so I just sit back and enjoy the show.

Anybody who does fret about day-to-day stock market movements needs to take the proverbial chill pill. Investing is a long-term process, the short-term ups and downs don’t signify that much.

Obviously, I want my portfolio to climb over time. Yet I accept that over my working lifetime, I’ll endure plenty of lows along with the highs. Otherwise I’d simply stick my money into a savings account. Yet I wouldn’t sleep easily if I did that. I’d have restless nights knowing that my money wasn’t working half as hard as it would be in shares.

Good time to shop for shares

Cash offers a better return than it did, with best-buy savings bonds paying up to 6% a year. That’s still below inflation, though, which was 6.8% in July. Also, when interest rates peak and fall, savings rates will swiftly retreat. The stock market is likely to go the other way.

Given my acknowledged helplessness in the face of stock market volatility, how do I respond? By purchasing shares whenever I have a bit of cash at my disposal and spot a good buying opportunity. There are plenty today.

The FTSE 100 has disappointed this year, falling 1%. Measured over 12 months, it’s up just 1.73%. That doesn’t bother me. It simply means there are more bargains out there, and I’ve been taking maximum advantage.

Typically, I look for companies with solid revenues, a strong balance sheet, loyal customers and a high defensive ‘moat’ against rivals. It’s even better if they’re cheap and offer high yields, as is the case with five of my recent FTSE 100 purchases.

StockOne-year performanceDividend yieldPrice/earnings ratio
Glencore-9.58%8.27%3.77
Legal & General Group-16.6%8.95%5.57
Rio Tinto2.31%8.42%7.38
Smurfit Kappa Group9.26%4.04%8.19
Taylor Wimpey7.24%8.31%6.00

As my table shows, three of my five picks have fallen over 12 months. The two that have grown, Rio Tinto and Smurfit Kappa Group, were down when I bought them. While I can’t predict a stock market dip, I can take advantage by hoovering up shares that have sold off as a result.

I’m reinvesting all my dividends

All five are cheap, trading at well under 10 times earnings (a figure of 15 is seen as fair value). Four of them yield more than 8%, which is an astonishing rate of income that smashes cash. I expect all five to rally when the stock market recovers (although Smurfit has been knocked by news that it plans to list in the US, which I hadn’t foreseen).

I won’t complain when the market recovers. I’ll also be relaxed if it doesn’t, as my reinvested dividends will buy more shares until the FTSE 100 gets its mojo back. This also allows me to buy more shares while they’re cheap, and wait for the market to swing my way. Of course, my individual picks could continue to fall. But history shows that share prices tend to recover from a dip, we just can’t say when.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Glencore Plc, Legal & General Group Plc, Rio Tinto Group, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, and Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£10k in an ISA? Here’s how I’d aim to turn it into £100k

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan, a sound investment strategy, and a long-term mindset, it’s possible to build up a huge…

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

I’d buy 1,740 shares of this FTSE 100 monopoly stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

This Footsie stock has a tremendous record of paying out rising passive income. Here's why I would invest in the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Can I turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a million pounds?

| Alan Oscroft

How quickly could we build up a million pounds in a Stocks and Shares ISA? It might come a lot…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

£25k in savings? How I’d aim to transform that into an annual £10k second income!

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love a second income. Whether we put that towards bills or holidays, it could certainly make life easier.…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the best buy for the next FTSE 100 surge?

| Alan Oscroft

I think many top Footsie shares are undervalued. But after this year's big gains, might Rolls-Royce shares still be among…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

How to aim for a £1k monthly dividend income using the Warren Buffett method

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

By following Warren Buffett, investors can potentially start generating a decent passive income from stocks, even on a modest salary.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Lloyds shares are falling and dividends are rising! Time to buy?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have disappointed investors for years, even with dividends. But is that all about to change? Zaven Boyrazian investigates.

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down heavily this summer, is the abrdn share price cheap? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The abrdn share price collapsed this summer, falling 27% over the past three months. Dr James Fox takes a closer…

Read more »