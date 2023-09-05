Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » What’s going on with the Helium One share price?

What’s going on with the Helium One share price?

Jon Smith reviews the recent company updates regarding drill progress and points out why the Helium One share price has been so volatile.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After almost doubling in price in the space of a few days in July, the Helium One (LSE:HE1) share price is falling fast. In August, the stock fell by 27%, which means that over the past year the stock is down by 11%. The volatile movements aren’t hugely surprising given nature of a small-cap gas exploration company. Yet it does raise the questions, what’s going on and what could happen for the rest of the year?

The necessity for a drilling rig

Helium One holds licences for the Rukwa, Balangida and Eyasi projects in Tanzania. These exploration permits have so far shown that strong helium concentrations are present.

The aim for the business is to extract the helium in a commercially viable way in order to be a leading producer. Given the amount of uses there are for helium, the business strategy makes sense.

The share price had been falling for much of early summer due to headaches involved in securing a drilling rig for the Tai-C well. It had previously signed a letter of intent with Tunisia’s Société de Forage (Sofori) for a drill but hadn’t secured a firm contract.

In early July, it was understandable why investors would be nervy. After all, if the company doesn’t have a suitable drilling rig, it does render operations rather pointless.

Share price surging on positive news

In a swift turn of events, just a few days later the business announced the successful acquisition of an Epiroc Predator 220 drilling rig. It ticked all the boxes and meant that the start date for drilling at the well for Q3 was back on track.

The share price rocketed higher on this news, almost jumping 100% from the lows the previous week. Should the news have generated such a large reaction in the stock? I don’t believe so, yet it can often happen like this with small-cap stocks.

With a market-cap currently at £55m, it doesn’t take much volume and buy orders to materially push the stock higher very quickly.

We’ve also seen similar sharp spikes in the past, notably in Q4 2020.

Just the beginning

We’re now in a position where the phase-two drilling programme is almost ready to go, with the business saying it’s approximately 90% “rigged up”. Yet the share price has been falling lower in recent weeks.

I think this reflects some investors taking profits after the swift jump back in July. Further, even though the rig is a big step forward, the hard work of drilling is only just beginning.

Should the project be a success, I think the share price has a high chance of trading back to the year-to-date highs of 10p. However, calling for the success of the drilling is purely a subjective view.

Given the volatility and historic movements, investing in Helium One shares isn’t for the faint hearted.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Down 47%, but is the Entain share price about to rocket? 

| Kevin Godbold

Despite past problems, the FTSE 100’s Entain looks like it’s moving into a growth phase that could drive the share…

Read more »

A mother and daughter collecting their home grocery delivery.
Investing Articles

Is it time to buy Ocado shares ?

| Michael Que

Ocado shares have fallen over 70% from their highs. As the company rapidly expands its technology solutions, should I take…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Down 42% in 2023, this FTSE 100 stock is a bargain in plain sight

| Andrew Mackie

Jam-packed with bargains in the FTSE 100, Andrew Mackie explores why he recently added this beaten-down stock to his portfolio.

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Up 18% in a week! Is the boohoo share price set to make investors fortunes again?

| Harvey Jones

The boohoo share price is finally showing signs of life for reasons that quickly become clear. It could be a…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Growth Shares

Should I rush to buy this FTSE 100 giant currently at 52-week lows?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith presents reasons for and against buying the stock of a well-known FTSE 100 company with a struggling share…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

1 top-notch FTSE 100 stock to buy in September while it’s on sale

| Ben McPoland

This Footsie share is more than 50% below its all-time high. But it looks set to eventually recover and could…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Forget gold! I’d buy dirt cheap shares now and hold them for decades

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

While gold remains a popular refuge from volatility, investing money in top-notch, dirt cheap shares for the long run could…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

3 reasons why I’m rushing to buy more Scottish Mortgage shares for my ISA

| Paul Summers

Scottish Mortgage shares have continued to fall in 2023. So why on earth is our writer keen to buy more…

Read more »