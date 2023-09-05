Home » Investing Articles » 3 absurdly cheap dividend shares yielding 7%+ I’d buy in September

3 absurdly cheap dividend shares yielding 7%+ I’d buy in September

Paul Summers highlights three bargain dividend stocks that could all generate huge amounts of passive income for risk-tolerant investors.

Latest posts by Paul Summers (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

If there’s one good thing about a prolonged period of market malaise, it’s that it leaves some dividend stocks trading on (very) cheap valuations. What better time for me to buy, bank that passive income and wait for value to be recognised?

With this in mind, here are three corkers I’d be comfortable buying in September, albeit with a healthy appreciation of the risks involved.

IG Group

With its bumper 7% dividend yield. FTSE 250 online trading firm IG Group (LSE: IGG) looks very tempting.

The size of this cash return is partly due to the fall in the share price since the beginning of the year (the cheaper a share gets, the higher its yield goes). This, in turn, can probably be attributed to concern over fewer clients actively trading during this tough economic period. The sudden departure of CEO June Felix for health reasons has been another unwelcome turn of events.

I reckon a lot of this is now factored into the price. IG shares change hands at just over six times forecast earnings. That looks screamingly good value for a market-leading company whose line of work allows it to consistently generate fat margins. Despite lower client activity, IG also recorded record annual revenue of over £1bn for the first time in FY23.

With its foray into the US via the acquisition of the tastytrade platform going very well and a solid financial position, I wouldn’t hesitate to buy now if I had the cash to hand.

Central Asia Metals

AIM-listed copper miner Central Asia Metals (LSE: CAML) is another company that’s seen its shares significantly lag the market year-to-date. This has succeeded in pushing the yield up to a monster 8% — more than double what I’d get with a bog standard fund that tracks the FTSE 100.

Again, I see this as an opportunity, especially as the stock can be picked up for a little less than eight times earnings.

Granted, the current valuation makes some sense. Concerns over a slowing Chinese economy have hit commodity prices, dragging UK-listed miners down by association. After all, the country is by far the largest consumer of the red metal in the world.

Notwithstanding this, Central Asia Metals boasts a solid balance sheet. I’m also bullish about the longer-term outlook for the company as a result of the growing demand for clean energy (which will require an enormous amount of copper).

Liontrust Asset Management

Go back two years and Liontrust Asset Management (LSE: LIO) was trading at almost 2,500p. However, difficult market conditions and a controversial (now dead-in-the-water) acquisition strategy have taken a lot of the shine off. Liontrust shares can now be bought for 635p (or 8 times earnings).

Rebuilding confidence will take time and there’s no guarantee investors will be that forgiving. Indeed, there will be even more pressure on its managers to justify their fees and outperform the market going forward.

If Liontrust does succeed, however, the payoff from buying now could be significant. In the meantime, the shares yield an astonishingly high 11%.

I wouldn’t rule out a cut. But even a reduced dividend might be worth grabbing.

As always, being properly diversified and holding a number of dividend stocks in different sectors will provide some protection.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Liontrust Asset Management Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

At just under 42p, is Lloyds’ share price a prime FTSE 100 bargain?

| Simon Watkins

Lloyds’ share price at just under 42p looks a bargain, with the bank having good fundamentals and dividends, but it…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

What’s going on with the Diageo share price in 2023?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Diageo share price has fallen more than 10% this year. So, what has driven this fall? And can the…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Down 42% in 2023, this FTSE 100 stock is a bargain in plain sight

| Andrew Mackie

Jam-packed with bargains in the FTSE 100, Andrew Mackie explores why he recently added this beaten-down stock to his portfolio.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

5 dirt cheap UK stocks I’d buy right now in a SIPP

| Harvey Jones

Top UK stocks are trading at bargain prices after recent market volatility. Here's five I'd pop in to my self…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

If I’d put £10k in Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage 5 years ago I’d have this much now

| Harvey Jones

Fundsmith Equity and Scottish Mortgage have suffered in recent stock market volatility. Do they still merit their huge popularity?

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Which will be worth more in 2030? IAG or easyJet shares?

| Stephen Wright

According to Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, change is coming for European air travel. Stephen Wright looks at what this means…

Read more »

Asian Indian male white collar worker on wheelchair having video conference with his business partners
Investing Articles

Best British shares to consider buying in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their ‘best of British’ stocks to buy this month, including one household name and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares the FTSE 100’s best bargain?

| Royston Wild

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks like a brilliant bargain despite further strength. So should I be adding it to…

Read more »