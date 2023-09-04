Home » Investing Articles » Up 18% in a week! Is the boohoo share price set to make investors fortunes again?

Up 18% in a week! Is the boohoo share price set to make investors fortunes again?

The boohoo share price is finally showing signs of life for reasons that quickly become clear. It could be a good time to jump back in.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I was originally going to headline this article What’s gone wrong with the boohoo (LSE: BOO) share price, but then I had a shock. After years of misery, the AIM-traded stock is up by 17.58% in a week. What’s suddenly gone right?

Boohoo’s shares peaked during the pandemic as bored shoppers kept up with the latest lockdown fashions online. Back then, its full-year results to 28 February, 2021, showed revenues jumping 41% to £1.75bn and gross profit up by a similar percentage to £945.2m. It ended the year with net cash of £276m.

Watch that man

While the UK still generated 39% of revenues it was flying in the US, led by brands PrettyLittleThing, Karen Millen and BoohooMAN. Then the fun went out of fast fashion as the high street reopened and modern slavery accusations flew.

boohoo’s stock has crashed 86.11% over two years. Over 12 months, it’s down 3.96%, but now it’s rocketing and guess who’s behind it?

Controversial retail tycoon Mike Ashley, of course. In June, his retail conglomerate Frasers Group (LSE: FRAS) bought a 22m stake in boohoo for £22m, calling it “an attractive proposition to us with its laser focus on young female consumers”. Frasers said it also brings synergies with brands I Saw It First and Missguided.

Then last week, on Thursday 31 August, it hiked its position from 7.8% to 9.1%, then lifted it to 10.4% on Friday. Hence the share price spike.

On a shopping spree

Some people take pleasure in scorning the former Newcastle United owner but he delights in proving them wrong. Frasers is the third best performing FTSE 100 stock over the last five years, returning 111.68%. However, it’s up just 1% over the last year.

Frasers, which owns House of Fraser, Sports Direct and Flannels, also topped its holding in online fashion firm ASOS on Friday from 19.3% to 19.8%. ASOS shares are up 15.28% over the last week (but down 34.1% in a year).

Ashley now holds voting rights in boohoo but remains a minority shareholder. We don’t know whether he wants to take it over and he’s a long way from having to tell us, but ASOS probably shows us the direction of travel. Frasers is also buying Currys and electrical goods specialist AO World. It holds shares in high street fashion giant Next too.

There are strong arguments in favour of buying boohoo shares while they’re cheap, markets are volatile and shoppers are under the cosh.

Ashley is all over the high street

It boasts strong brands, a large customer base and impressive infrastructure. It slumped to a pre-tax loss of £90.7m in full-year 2023 though, while shopper returns, low-cost rivals and supply chain problems weigh heavily.

Website visitors fell 10% to 18m after lockdown but they’re still up 29% over three years so it has retained some pandemic custom. The board does expects profits to rise in 2024 as it cuts costs and inflation eases.

boohoo is a risky buy, but it did end last year with net cash of £5.9m, when markets expected debt of £55m. My biggest worry is that it’s forced to raise more capital, which would dilute any stake I bought today. Yet with Ashley marauding it’s hard to resist and if I’m feeling brave one morning, I might just buy it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in 3i Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

This top FTSE 100 share turned £5k into £2m+! Should I invest in its spin-off?

| Ben McPoland

Ashtead Technology (LSE: AT.) appears to be following in the footsteps of its former FTSE 100 parent. Does this make…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

Just released: the 3 best growth-focused stocks to buy in September [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

Up 150% in 5 years, should I buy this growth stock?

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool digs deeper into this growth stock which she noticed has been soaring for several years. Is now a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

With a 4% payout, here’s a cheap FTSE 250 stock I like the look of

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down a FTSE 250 stock she’s eyeing up for her holdings with its passive income opportunity and…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

I’d buy this FTSE 100 stock whether we see a stock market crash or not

| Sumayya Mansoor

Some believe a stock market crash could happen soon. Whether or not it does, our writer details a FTSE 100…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Where will Alphabet stock be in 1 year?

| John Choong

Alphabet stock has been on a tear this year as AI advancements continue to benefit the shares. So where will…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

At 115p, are BT shares a screaming value buy?

| Kevin Godbold

BT shares have a forward-looking dividend yield near 6.5%, but is the telecoms giant good value and as cheap as…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Down 94%! Is penny share WANdisco now ridiculously oversold?

| Ben McPoland

Now a penny share priced at 78p, WANDdisco (LON:WAND) appears to be down if not yet out. So could this…

Read more »