Home » Investing Articles » 5 world-class FTSE 100 dividend shares I’ve been buying

5 world-class FTSE 100 dividend shares I’ve been buying

Recent stock market volatility has made FTSE 100 dividend shares look cheaper and their yields even bigger than before. I’m a buyer.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
Young female hand showing five fingers.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s always a good time to buy FTSE 100 dividend shares, in my view, but right now looks particularly tempting. After recent volatility, a heap of top UK blue-chips are trading at dirt cheap valuations. Better still, many are offering sky-high yields of up to 10% a year, some of the juiciest in the world.

This is a far superior return to cash, with potential share price growth on top. Naturally, buying shares is riskier than sticking money in the bank, but in the long run it should prove a lot more rewarding. Here are five FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’ve bought in recent months.

Great bargains out there

My favourite income stock is insurer and fund manager Legal & General Group. It now trades at a mere 5.7 times earnings (15 times is usually seen as fair value) while yielding a whopping 8.86% a year. 

Super-high yields like this one can be vulnerable, but L&G appears to be generating enough cash to cover its payout, and profits should rise on the recovery. Like all five stocks listed here, I plan to hold its shares for years and with luck, decades. That offers plenty of time for my capital and income to hopefully compound and grow.

I’ve bought shares in Lloyds Banking Group twice lately, taking advantage of its cheap sub-45p share price. While it doesn’t yield quite as much as L&G, today’s income of 5.7% is forecast to hit 6.2% next year. Again it’s cheap, trading at 5.8 times earnings.

Lloyds shares have been cheap for years, so there’s no guarantee they’ll take off like a rocket. That doesn’t worry me too much. I’ll keep reinvesting my dividends at today’s low price, and wait for market sentiment to swing in its favour.

I’ve also topped up my stake in fund manager M&G, which yields 10.27%. That’s a dizzyingly high yield but I think the company has the capital strength to maintain it. This is the third stock I’ve bought in the financial services sector, which offers rich pickings today. Happily, I have diversification elsewhere in my portfolio.

These things take time

I bought shares in troubled housebuilder Persimmon at the tail end of 2022, shortly before it slashed its dividend by 75%. That didn’t surprise me. It was yielding almost 20% at the time.

Investors view Persimmon as the FTSE 100 builder most vulnerable to a house price crash. As a result, it may also have the most recovery potential when interest rates peak and start falling. Today, it trades at just 4.3 times earnings, while yielding 5.67%.

I suspect more pain lies ahead for Persimmon but taking a five or 10-year view, I still think it will prove rewarding. The same goes for mining giant Rio Tinto, which has been hit by panic over the wobbling Chinese economy.

China is the world’s biggest consumer of commodities such as iron ore, copper, aluminium and lithium, so it’s a huge blow. Yet I think the danger is largely priced in. Rio Tinto trades at just 7.6 times earnings and yields 7.86%.

I’ve been on a bit of a spree and I’m not done yet. There are just too many world-class FTSE 100 dividend shares out there, and they’re so cheap.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Legal & General Group Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, M&G Plc, Persimmon Plc, and Rio Tinto Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and M&G Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close up of two senior females hiking together
Investing Articles

£25k of savings? Here’s how I’d turn that into passive income of £12k a year 

| Harvey Jones

By investing in FTSE 100 shares at today's low prices I hope to generate a five-figure passive income stream by…

Read more »

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is this 4.8%-yielding penny stock a bargain?

| Christopher Ruane

This penny stock looks cheap, has a dividend yield approaching 5%, and is profitable. Is that enough to tempt our…

Read more »

Young Asian man shopping in a supermarket
Investing Articles

With £1,000 to invest in September, I’d buy 35 shares of this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

Bunzl is a FTSE 100 stock that doesn’t always get the attention it deserves. Stephen Wright thinks it’s time to…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How I’d transform a £20k ISA into a second income worth £50k annually

| Dr. James Fox

A second income could be life-changing, and it's easier to achieve than many people think. Dr James Fox explains how…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

3 seriously underrated investment trusts to consider buying

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through investment trust ideas, ranging from US small-caps to privately-listed companies, all of which he thinks could…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

How long will it take for FTSE 250 newcomers Persimmon and abrdn to return to the FTSE 100?

| John Choong

Former FTSE 100 mainstays Persimmon and abrdn were recently demoted to the FTSE 250. How can they make a return…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

My top FTSE 100 growth stock to buy in September

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright thinks Experian’s lagging share price is a great opportunity to add a top FTSE 100 growth stock to…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Best AIM stocks to buy in September

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our writers to share their best AIM-listed stocks to buy for September, featuring one past Hidden Winners recommendation.

Read more »