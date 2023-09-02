How to aim for a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA with just £270 a month

Becoming a Stocks and Shares ISA millionaire is an ambitious financial goal, but it’s not as impossible as many might think. Zaven Boyrazian explains.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

A Stocks and Shares ISA is by far one of the most powerful investing tools unique to British investors. While only £20,000 can be deposited each year, most Britons don’t hit this limit. In the meantime, any gains generated within this special account are immune to all forms of capital gains and dividend tax.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

That makes it a phenomenal vehicle for building wealth without HMRC knocking on the door to disrupt the process. And therefore, hitting the elusive £1m threshold is a much faster process than with an ordinary trading account.

According to a study by Lending Stream, households across the UK typically save on average £270 each month. Converting this relatively modest sum into a million using the stock market may sound far-fetched or exceptionally risky.

But while there’s no such thing as risk-free investing, hitting the seven-figure portfolio threshold isn’t as bombastic as it may seem, especially when using an ISA. Let’s take a closer look.

Making a million

The stock market is a big sandbox with many different ways to play. Depending on the game, the level of risk an investor is exposed to can vary greatly. For those wanting to become millionaires without having to dedicate hours of research every week, adopting an index strategy could be the most rewarding.

Instead of picking individual stocks, investors can buy shares in an index fund that tracks a stock market benchmark like the FTSE 100. Historically, this flagship index has delivered annual returns of around 8%. And investing £270 each month at this rate can translate into £1m within roughly 40 years when starting from scratch.

Obviously, that’s quite a long waiting time. And it highlights the importance of getting started as soon as possible. However, the process could be accelerated by opting for a more growth-oriented index. For example, the FTSE 250 has achieved gains closer to 11% throughout its history. And this 3% difference is enough to cut nearly a decade from the waiting time!

Risk versus reward

Investors can aim to boost their annualised return even higher by picking individual stocks. This approach introduces plenty of new headaches and demands significantly more involvement. However, it’s how investors like Warren Buffett have achieved average gains of almost 20% every year!

But one crucial factor that needs to be considered is risk. While there are some rare exceptions, typically, the greater the potential return, the more significant the risk becomes. As such, stock pickers may fail to hit their target returns. And if executed poorly, a stock-picking strategy may destroy wealth rather than create it.

Index investing is also not immune to risk. The FTSE 250 may have historically outperformed the FTSE 100. But it’s been far more volatile in doing so. And investors without the stomach for more aggressive fluctuations in valuations may find themselves selling early, destroying wealth in the process.

Not to mention that there’s no guarantee that indexes will continue to deliver their historical performance moving forward.

All of this is to say that investors should be aware and comfortable with the risks before investing any capital in an ISA. But tremendous wealth can be potentially unlocked in the long run for those that stay disciplined and follow a sensible strategy that’s right for them.