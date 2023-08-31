Home » Investing Articles » M&S shares are back in the FTSE 100! Time to buy?

M&S shares are back in the FTSE 100! Time to buy?

Here’s why this could be the best time to buy Marks and Spencer (M&S) shares in the past 20 years, as profits are set to climb.

Alan Oscroft
Latest posts by Alan Oscroft (see all)
Published
| More on:
Newspaper and direction sign with investment options

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Marks & Spencer (LSE: MKS) is returning to the FTSE 100. Could that mark a new bull run for M&S shares?

Investors have been waiting for a turnaround from the high street giant for what feels like decades. But we didn’t get one, and the stock dropped into the FTSE 250 four years ago.

But now, with profits set to rise in both the company’s main divisions, it’s back. Well, it’ll be in the FTSE 100 again in 18 September, when the latest reshuffle takes effect.

Share price recovery

M&S shares have put in a strong recovery, gaining a huge 85% in the past 12 months. And that’s taken the market cap to nearly £4.5bn, which puts it firmly back in the top London index.

We’re still looking at a 20% fall in the past five years, though. So I’d say there’s a good chance that it’s not too late to get in.

We could still see further boosts in the years ahead, I think. And current forecasts would seem to support that.

The consensus puts the stock on a 2023-24 price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13. But with earnings growth on the cards, that could drop to under 10 by 2025-26.

And, the City expects dividends to be back, and to grow to a 3.5% dividend yield in the same timescale.

Trading update

H1 results aren’t due until 8 November. But, going by August’s trading update, they should be ahead of prior expectations.

The company says like-for-like Food sales grew by 11% in the first 19 weeks of the year. Food has never been a problem for Marks, but that’s still good.

Clothing sales had been an issue for it for years. Marks just didn’t seem to be able to offer the things that shoppers wanted. And it was consistently beaten on the high street by the likes of Next and others.

But in the latest period, like-for-like Clothing & Home sales rose by 6%.

Back yet?

I think we need to be a bit cautious still. I don’t know how much of this is due to general high street recovery, and how much is down to M&S itself. But it’s still a good result.

And the full-year outlook looks brighter now.

The update spoke of economic uncertainties. But the firm added that “we now expect the outcome for the year to show profit growth on 2022-23, and the interim results to show a significant improvement against previous expectations.

Risk ahead

M&S did warn us that “there is a risk that the consumer market will tighten as the year progresses.”

And that’s something that anyone investing in high street retail in 2023 needs to take on board.

There are also questions over whether this is the start of a long-term trend. Or might it just be a one-off post-crash thing?

It might take a couple more years to be sure if M&S is really back for good, and if that long-awaited earnings growth is solidly back on track. But to me, it looks good so far.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

British Pennies on a Pound Note
Investing Articles

Is this the best UK value share to buy right now?

| Christopher Ruane

This British value share has caught our writer's attention. He already owns and it would happily buy more. Here's why…

Read more »

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’ve got my eye on Ferrari shares

| Gordon Best

Ferrari shares have been racing to new highs since entering the market in 2015. But is there more growth around…

Read more »

Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema
Investing Articles

Should I buy Scottish Mortgage shares after Nvidia surge?

| Dr. James Fox

Nvidia is Scottish Mortgage's fourth largest holding. After the US stock's surge, should we paying Scottish Mortgage shares more attention?

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

Is the Kainos share price set for a golden decade?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane considers the latest news from software provider Kainos -- and the long-term outlook for the share price.

Read more »

Close up view of Electric Car charging and field background
Investing Articles

Is the Kodal Minerals share price heading for a fall?

| Christopher Ruane

The Kodal Minerals share price has soared and crashed in the past few months. What’s going on -- and should…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Down 32% this year, is it time to buy this high-yield LSE stock?

| Simon Watkins

Its H1 results pushed this high-yield stock lower, but the business looks solid, the growth plans look exciting, and it…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

Will the Rolls-Royce share price hit £6?

| Dr. James Fox

Rolls-Royce shares ticked upwards last week after UBS suggested the British engineering stock could triple in the coming years.

Read more »

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

If I’d put £5k in Greggs shares 10 years ago, here’s how much I’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Greggs shares have generated some tasty returns for shareholders since 2013. But can they keep on delivering for the next…

Read more »