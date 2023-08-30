Home » Investing Articles » How I’d aim for a £41,240 second income using dividend shares

How I’d aim for a £41,240 second income using dividend shares

Building a large passive income using dividend shares could be a realistic prospect in the long run, even for investors with only modest sums of capital.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young black woman walking in Central London for shopping

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Dividend shares are well known for their ability to provide a steady stream of passive income. Shareholder payouts can sometimes be disrupted. But, in the long run, high-quality businesses can maintain payments for years, or even decades.

In fact, the London Stock Exchange is currently home to 29 companies that have increased their dividends for more than 20 consecutive years. And this number jumps to 58 when the timeline is cut to just 10 years of back-to-back growth.

Tapping into dividend aristocrats, or the firms on their way to becoming one, could unlock substantial wealth in the long run. In fact, investors could create a £41,240 annual passive income over the next 30 years with just £750 a month. Here’s how.

Building passive income with dividends

The FTSE 100 currently offers a dividend yield of 3.9%. That’s close to its historical average of 4%. And assuming this level of payout is maintained, anyone with a £1m portfolio could easily achieve this second income target.

Sadly, not everyone is fortunate enough to have a seven-figure bank account. However, given time, that can change. Even for those on a relatively modest salary.

By combining the reinvestment of dividends with share price appreciation, the UK’s flagship index has historically generated an average total return of around 7.6% since its inception.

Replicating this performance is as easy as buying a low-cost index fund that tracks the FTSE 100. And by injecting £750 each month, a portfolio can reach £1,031,050 by 2053.

Then, an investor can just flip the switch and instead of reinvesting dividends, they can watch them accumulate in their bank accounts each quarter.

For those that can only comfortably spare £500 each month, the estimated timeline at this rate of return is 35 years. And for those with just £250, it’s closer to 44. Obviously, waiting for three or more decades isn’t the most thrilling idea. But for individuals in the early days of their careers, investing early could be the key to a far more comfortable retirement, and perhaps even an earlier one.

Managing expectations and risk

While the concept of becoming a millionaire with very little effort may sound fantastic, there are some caveats to consider. For starters, just because an index has achieved certain returns in the past doesn’t mean it will continue to do so.

The makeup of the FTSE 100 will likely change over the coming decades. And with it, the growth or income potential may shift as well. It’s possible that the average returns will rise.

But the opposite is also potentially true. And if the latter occurs, investors could be waiting a lot longer than anticipated.

What’s more, there’s the risk of crashes and corrections to consider. Thirty years is more than enough time for the stock market to throw a tantrum.

On the one hand, the volatility could create exciting buying opportunities, leading to more impressive returns during a recovery. On the other, if the timing is close to when an investor plans to retire, they may be working for several years longer than desired.

Investing is never risk-free. But by consistently buying top-notch dividend shares, unlocking a chunky five-figure second income can drastically improve an investor’s quality of life.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 250 stocks whose dividends can’t stop growing

| Paul Summers

Looking for passive income? Paul Summers picks three stocks from the FTSE 250 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) that can't stop throwing cash back…

Read more »

Woman sneaker shoe and Arrow on street with copy space background
Top Stocks

4 shares Fools think are destined for the FTSE 250

| The Motley Fool Staff

In this compilation post, four Fools make an argument for a stock that they believe will reside in the FTSE…

Read more »

Man smiling and working on laptop
Investing Articles

Should I buy these FTSE 100 dividend stocks in September? Here’s what the charts say

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 stocks are brilliant buys for any income portfolio. Here's why I'll be buying more of them when…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

8%+ yields! 4 high-yield dividend stocks I’m looking at for September

| Royston Wild

These high-yield shares offer market-beating dividend forecasts. Here's why I'm aiming to buy one or more of them when I…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

3 key investing lessons that could help me build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

This trio of investing lessons help guide our writer when he chooses shares to buy for his portfolio. Here, he…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

5 things that could take high-flying Rolls-Royce shares to 600p

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland considers five big catalysts that could help push Rolls-Royce shares towards the £6 mark over the next few…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Fundsmith looks like a no-brainer buy

| John Fieldsend

Fundsmith has offered outstanding returns in the last few years. Here’s why I think it’s a great buy for the…

Read more »