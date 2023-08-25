Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Why Nvidia shares could be overvalued right now

Why Nvidia shares could be overvalued right now

Jon Smith explains that even though he’s a big fan of Nvidia shares in the long run, he thinks the recent jump is a little overdone.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Earlier this week, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) surprised investors again by posting some very strong quarterly results. Nvidia shares jumped around 5% on the news, hitting new all-time highs in the process. Yet gains quickly reversed, with the stock now back at the price before the results were released. Despite it being the artificial intelligence (AI) poster child, I think there are some points regarding valuation that investors need to note.

Comparing price to earnings

Let’s start with the classic measure of value, the price-to-earnings ratio (P/E). This compares the share price to the latest earnings. When looking at most UK stocks, I use a figure of 10 as a benchmark for fair value. Naturally, high-growth tech stocks will have a bigger figure. This is mostly down to the fact that investors expect future earnings to grow at a fast pace. So they are happy to pay the current price, even if the earnings today make it seem a bit overvalued.

So to tweak my benchmark, I’ll use the Nasdaq 100 average. The current P/E ratio for the index is 30.17. Nvidia has a P/E ratio of 109. That probably has raised some eyebrows.

What concerns me a little here is that earnings are increasing, but not fast enough. For example, earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $1.18, up 22% versus last quarter. This should help to reduce the P/E ratio. Yet the share price is increasing at such a pace that even with higher earnings, the ratio is still very elevated.

Some will argue that future earnings will continue to grow at a rapid pace, making a ratio of 109 not excessive. I’m not so sure.

Others in the same sector

Another way to assess value is to compare Nvidia with competitors. In terms of the semiconductor space, I’d say Advanced Micro Devices and Intel are the two other main players in the sector.

On the one hand we have Nvidia that has just hit all-time highs and is up 163% this year. In comparison, AMD stock is up 5% over the past year, with Intel actually down 7% over the same time period. Neither stock is close to all-time highs.

If an investor believes in the future of AI and the role of this sector in facilitating the hardware and software for it, I don’t think just Nvidia is going to benefit. Both AMD and Intel should enjoy higher profits in years to come.

Yet I don’t feel these stocks are as hyped up or pumped by retail investors half as much as Nvidia right now. So either option could be a better way of finding value as an alternative to Nvidia shares.

Not a party pooper, just realistic

I don’t want this to come across that I’m outright bearish on Nvidia. The company is great, growing fast and very profitable. A couple of years down the line I’d expect the share price to be higher than it is now. Yet in terms of purchasing today, I feel it looks a bit rich. On that basis, I do think investors should consider investing, but only when we see a correction lower in the stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

At 200p, should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares before it’s too late?

| Matthew Dumigan

With the Rolls-Royce share price more than doubling in under a year, our writer looks at whether the shares could…

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Should I buy this surging FTSE 100 stock?

| John Fieldsend

Among stocks on the FTSE 100, this hospitality firm looks like it might have excellent momentum and be an attractive…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 relentless UK stocks thrashing the FTSE 100!

| Ben McPoland

These world-class FTSE 100 heavyweights are investing heavily for future growth. Shareholders are benefiting as both stocks continue to outperform.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Tesla shares during the pandemic, here’s what I’d have today

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock started to kick into gear just as the pandemic hit. How good would the returns have been if…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Is there still time to buy Scottish Mortgage shares before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

US tech stocks have been regaining lost ground. But Scottish Mortgage shares remain stubbornly low. That can't go on forever,…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Are London Stock Exchange shares a better AI buy than Nvidia?

| Paul Summers

Returns from London Stock Exchange shares may be dwarfed by those of Nvidia. But is the FTSE 100 company actually…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Nvidia share price surges but is it overvalued? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

The Nvidia share price soared in after-hours trading following the tech stock beating earnings expectations. Revenue in Q2 doubled.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Growth Shares

Lloyds shares to 80p? Here’s what the top bank analysts are forecasting

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reviews the current forecast for Lloyds shares from the other major banks, including the rationale behind it.

Read more »