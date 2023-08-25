Home » Investing Articles » Down 12% in a week. What’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

Down 12% in a week. What’s going on with the JD Sports share price?

Even though the company hasn’t announced any bad news, the JD Sports share price has fallen 12% in a week. Is this a buying opportunity?

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Until midday on 22 August 2023, it was a quiet week for the JD Sports (LSE:JD.) share price.

But as soon as Dick’s Sporting Goods, which owns and operates a chain of sports stores in the US, announced its earnings for the second quarter of 2023, the UK retailer got caught in the fallout.

Not so clever dick

Dick’s sales were up 3.6% compared to the same period in 2022, but its earnings per share were down 23%. To compound matters, it announced a profits warning.

Its shares fell by 24% and are now at their lowest level since November 2022, when there was considerable uncertainty about inflation and the strength of the US economy.

Remarkably, the company primarily blamed ‘shrink’ — merchandise that goes missing due to theft, fraud, damage, or accounting errors — for the poor performance.

On this side of the Atlantic, JD Sports’s shares immediately fell 5%. And they closed 5% lower the next day.

Relative values

Even though 31% of JD Sports’s 2023 revenue was derived from North America, this seems like an over-reaction to me.

JD Sports achieves a better gross margin on its sales — 47.8% in 2023 compared to 34.6% for its American rival. It’s also able to secure a number of exclusive products from manufacturers.

And its shares appear to offer good value at the moment.

Its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is slightly lower than that of other retailers in the FTSE 100. It trades on 10.5 times earnings, compared to 11.2 for Frasers, and 11.8 for Next.

Future plans

But with a dividend yield of just 0.6%, the only reason to own the stock is for its growth potential.

To help assess this, in February 2023, the company published its five-year plan.

To achieve double-digit revenue growth, it intends to open 250-350 stores during each of the next five years. If 10% annual sales growth is realised, revenue will be £16bn in 2028. The company is also seeking a 10% net margin — around £1.6bn — by this date.

Based on today’s P/E ratio, this implies a valuation of £16bn — a 230% upside on its current market cap.

That would be an excellent return.

But it’s easy to prepare a healthy forecast based on ambitious growth rates. Delivering the plan is more difficult.

However, over the past five years, JD Sports has increased its revenues from £4.7bn in 2018, to £10.1bn in 2023. This is a similar trajectory to the published plan for the next five years.

Verdict

I therefore think its possible, but not guaranteed, that the retailer could grow as planned.

None of the problems encountered by Dick’s Sporting Goods seem particularly difficult to overcome. Additional security might cost more in the short term but will ultimately pay for itself. And it’s easy to find better accountants!

Of more concern is the economic outlook. The UK’s growth prospects are uncertain and further interest rate rises are likely on both sides of the Atlantic.

But sales of trendy sportswear have proven to be resilient in recent times. And I see no reason why this should change.

Unfortunately, I don’t have any spare cash right now. But, if I did, I would take advantage of this week’s unexpected share price wobble and add JD Sports shares to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Frasers Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

£10k invested in easyJet shares in the crash would be worth this much now

| Alan Oscroft

In a stock market crash, just buy any fallen stock and wait for the recovery, right? Hmmm. Welcome to the…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

At 200p, should I buy cheap Rolls-Royce shares before it’s too late?

| Matthew Dumigan

With the Rolls-Royce share price more than doubling in under a year, our writer looks at whether the shares could…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

Should I buy these cheap FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 shares in September?

| Royston Wild

August's mini stock market crash provides an excellent buying opportunity for investors to pick up cheap, quality UK shares.

Read more »

A Black father and daughter having breakfast at hotel restaurant
Investing Articles

Should I buy this surging FTSE 100 stock?

| John Fieldsend

Among stocks on the FTSE 100, this hospitality firm looks like it might have excellent momentum and be an attractive…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

2 relentless UK stocks thrashing the FTSE 100!

| Ben McPoland

These world-class FTSE 100 heavyweights are investing heavily for future growth. Shareholders are benefiting as both stocks continue to outperform.

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-lifetime chance to buy these 2 cheap shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor details two cheap shares she feels could be a great opportunity not to be missed right now.

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’m taking advantage of this rare opportunity to buy quality penny shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she’s targeting fallen penny shares after recent market volatility and explains how they could fly high.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £5k in Tesla shares during the pandemic, here’s what I’d have today

| John Fieldsend

Tesla stock started to kick into gear just as the pandemic hit. How good would the returns have been if…

Read more »