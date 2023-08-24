Home » Investing Articles » Will the Lloyds share price ever recover?

Will the Lloyds share price ever recover?

I think the Lloyds share price looks like an unmissable bargain. But I’ve been saying that for years and it still hasn’t gone anywhere.

Harvey Jones
Latest posts by Harvey Jones (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Lloyds (LSE: LLOY) share price looks dirt cheap at just below 42p, but there’s a catch. It always looks cheap.

I’m baffled by this because I think the FTSE 100 bank is brilliant value. So why isn’t it blazing ahead?

Most investors will remember how shares in Lloyds were hammered by the Financial Crisis. What many forget is that its glory days were actually in the long bull run of the late 1990s, when the City of London was rampant.

A long way down

On 9 April 1998, the stock peaked at what is still an all-time high of 506.99p. So a quarter of a century ago its share price was 12 times higher than today. That’s comfortably above their pre-credit crunch peak of 293.53p, in February 2007.

The stock crashed to just 20.82p by 9 March 2009, when the Financial Crisis was finally brought to a halt by near-zero interest rates and quantitative easing. By May 2009, they’d recovered to today’s level of 42p. But apart from the odd spike, they’ve flatlined since. They’re down 31.54% over five years and 6.27% over 12 months.

I’ve written umpteen articles about Lloyds over the last dozen years. At first, I was reporting on tortuous efforts to separate the so-called bad bank from the good. Investors who dived in hoping to pick up the stock at a bargain price then were repeatedly frustrated as new issues emerged.

I innocently assumed that once Lloyds cleared up the mess, returned to profit and resumed its dividend, its stock would rise. Well, last month, it posted a 23% increase in half-year profits to £3.8bn and hiked its interim dividend by 15%. But investors still greeted the news with a weary shrug. The stock is down 9% in the last month.

Today, Lloyds shares trade at just 5.85 times forecast earnings. They are expected to yield 6.62% in 2023 and a staggering 7.5% in 2024. It gives me comfort to run through these figures. It justifies my decision to buy the stock last November, and again in June.

Now I’m itching to buy more of the stock, but why won’t it climb?

I still can’t resist it

Obviously, today’s crisis isn’t helping. While rising base rates have allowed Lloyds to increase its net interest margins, as the UK’s biggest mortgage lender it’s on the frontline of a potential house price crash. Lloyds is already setting more money aside for potential debt impairments.

Also, it’s not quite the smooth money-making machine we would like it to be. Earnings and dividend per-share figures have been jumping all over the place (the pandemic didn’t help) but they’re starting to stabilise and grow, as my table shows.


201820192020202120222023*2024*
Earnings per share5.50p3.50p1.20p7.50p7.50p7.62p*7.77p*
Dividend per share3.21p1.12p0.57p2.00p2.40p2.80p*3.10p*
*Forecasts

I think these figures show clear signs of brighter times ahead for Lloyds, and I will be buying more stock in the weeks ahead. The problem is I’ve been anticipating a rebound for years and it still hasn’t come.

Today’s crisis has got further to run, so I’ll have to remain patient and keep reinvesting those juicy dividends. One day, Lloyds shares have to fulfill their potential, don’t they?

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy cheap FTSE 100 shares?

| John Fieldsend

FTSE 100 shares are undeniably at a low ebb right now. Is it time to take this opportunity to buy…

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

FTSE 350 slips: 3 reasons to buy the dip!

| Dr. James Fox

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have fallen into near-correction territory. Here, Dr James Fox gives three reasons to buy…

Read more »

A mother and daughter collecting their home grocery delivery.
Investing Articles

Down 60%, are Deliveroo shares the FTSE’s biggest bargain?

| John Choong

With its share price down sharply since its IPO, could left-for-dead Deliveroo shares be the FTSE's top buy for bargain…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

“My top inflation-resistant FTSE stock is…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

There are plenty of businesses listed on the FTSE indices that have proven to fare better than most amid inflationary…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I own these cheap UK shares for a 9.5% passive income

| Cliff D'Arcy

In my ongoing search for passive income, I bought several new cheap shares. These six stocks now provide me with…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade chance to buy Persimmon shares near a 10-year low?

| Charlie Carman

Persimmon shares have fallen 70% from their 2020 peak as soaring mortgage rates hurt the FTSE 100 housebuilder. Is this…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m buying cheap UK shares ahead of a bull run

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer explains why she is adding cheap UK shares to her holdings now during market volatility with a potential…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Yielding 7%, I’m buying this penny stock for juicy returns!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she is adding this penny stock to her holdings with an enticing yield and great growth…

Read more »