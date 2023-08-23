Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Is it worth buying the likely 4 promoted FTSE 100 shares?

Is it worth buying the likely 4 promoted FTSE 100 shares?

Jon Smith runs through the likely candidates for upcoming promotion to the FTSE 100 next week and ponders whether to buy.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Each quarter, the FTSE rebalances. Given that the FTSE 100 is made up of the largest 100 companies by market-cap, this needs to stay consistent over time.

So if a stock has done poorly and the market cap has fallen, a firm could get relegated to the FTSE 250. Conversely, a share that’s soaring in value can get promoted.

With the latest quarterly changes almost complete, is it time for investors to buy?

Details of the reshuffle

Given that market-cap values change all the time based on the share price, the actual quarterly changes in September won’t be confirmed for another week. Yet as we currently stand, there will be a few promotions.

From the FTSE 250, Dechra, Hikma, Marks & Spencer and Diploma are very likely to move up (or back up for most of them) to the lead index. The relegated stocks that are probably going to make way are Abrdn, Johnson Matthey, Persimmon and RS Group.

To those that have been investing for some time, the stocks heading north aren’t particularly new. From my records, only Diploma hasn’t been in the FTSE 100 at some point in the past. Yet this doesn’t mean these companies aren’t worth buying.

Reasons to buy

One important factor to consider is the impact of exchange traded funds (ETFs) and other FTSE 100 tracker products. With the rebalancing, all of these funds will have to buy the new firms’ shares in order to accurately reflect the index.

Of course, FTSE 250 trackers will sell the stocks, but the amount of money in FTSE 100 products vastly outweighs its sister brand. Therefore, there could be a bump in the share price of the respective firms when the actual reshuffle is confirmed.

Aside from this, the main reason to consider buying any of the four relates to momentum. For example, take Marks & Spencer. The stock has rallied 69% over the past year, with a trading update earlier in August saying it expects interim results to “show a significant improvement against previous expectations”.

Clearly, the business is doing well and it doesn’t look like it’ll be running out of steam anytime soon.

Always read the details

Of the four companies, I feel it makes the least sense to buy Dechra. The company has agreed a takeover deal by a private equity company. So I don’t see a huge amount of rationale for investors to buy the stock now.

Even though I believe the other three would make good additions to any portfolio, they still have risks. For example, Diploma raised hundreds of millions earlier this year to acquire businesses to help fuel growth. Only time will tell if this strategy will work.

Ultimately, if the above stocks are confirmed next week to be heading to the FTSE 100, I think all (bar Dechra) would be smart purchases.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc and Rs Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 things that could make me buy RC365 shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

RC365 shares flew off into outer space a few months ago. But today, they're back down to the stratosphere. Which…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

RC365 share price crashes: it may have further to go! Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the RC365 share price after its inevitable pull back. Does the stock…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Are these 3 FTSE 100 super-growth stocks the best shares to buy today?

| Harvey Jones

This trio of FTSE 100 growth stocks were the best shares to buy five years' ago. But that's history. The…

Read more »

Mature couple at the beach
Growth Shares

4 reasons why this penny stock could double over coming years

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith offers several reasons for a particular penny stock to rally in the near future based on the current…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Growth Shares

2 great FTSE 100 shares lurking in the shadows

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith focuses on two FTSE 100 shares he feels don't enjoy the level of attention their Footsie peers get…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is it time to give up on the FTSE 100?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) appears to be going nowhere. Is it time to look elsewhere or remain loyal to…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a FTSE 250 stock that has fallen from grace to uncover whether a buying opportunity has emerged…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Growth Shares

Is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy AI stocks?

| John Choong

Having risen rapidly in 2023, AI stocks have taken a breather. Could now be the best time to buy and…

Read more »