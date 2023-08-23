Home » Investing Articles » Here are 2 of my best stocks to buy for passive income

Here are 2 of my best stocks to buy for passive income

Raging inflation has this Fool looking to generate extra cash through passive income. Here, he highlights two stocks on his radar.

Charlie Keough
Latest posts by Charlie Keough (see all)
Published
| More on:
Black father and two young daughters dancing at home

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m keen to boost my passive income in the weeks ahead should I have any spare cash, so I’m on the lookout for quality stocks with reliable dividend yields.

Here are two piquing my interest.

A staple in my portfolio and my top pick is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN). The stock’s taken a bit of a beating this year, down around 13%. But for me, I think now may be the ideal time to buy.

The stock’s price has experienced a patch of volatility following the release of the firm’s half-year results earlier this month. This was fuelled by the effect of rising interest rates, a consistent theme in recent times.

I’m mainly drawn to Legal & General from a passive income perspective. And with a 9% dividend yield, it’s clear to see why. This places it firmly among the FTSE 100’s best returners.

In the past few years, the firm’s also made a large drive to boost shareholder rewards. This is epitomised by its cumulative dividend plan, of which it provided a positive update in its latest release. Since its inception in 2020, its generated £3.6bn in dividends.

What’s more, analyst predictions forecast dividend growth for the next five years. And with last year’s payout covered nearly 2 times by earnings, it seems the firm has room to grow.

Of course, I’m aware that in the months ahead the stock may put up a slightly weaker performance. With interest rates expected to be hiked again, and with the financial sector being in a fragile position, I’m expecting bouts of volatility.

But I’m a Fool. And therefore I think in years, not months. With that in mind, I see Legal & General as a winner.

Games Workshop

A close second on my watchlist is Games Workshop (LSE: GAW). Unlike Legal & General, its posted a strong performance year-to-date, rising an impressive 20%. What’s more, the last few years have seen the business experience exciting growth.

This starts with its dividend yield, which has risen by nearly 20% a year on average in the past decade. This growth has cumulated in the company offering investors a yield of just over 4%.

Elsewhere, its also posted consistent sales increases. And despite the cost-of-living crisis squeezing the pockets of consumers, it recorded a 13% jump in the latest financial year.

With competition and cheaper alternatives to its miniature soldiers on the rise, the business has been diversifying its revenue streams. The most noticeable of these is its upcoming streaming series on Amazon, exposing the brand to millions of potential customers.

With the deal still in the pipeline, there’s always the threat it could fall through. Should costs continue to rise, the business may struggle to continue passing on costs to customers.

However, with impressive growth and a solid yield, the long-term outlook remains strong.

My move

Buying these stocks for a passive income is a great way for me to put my money to work with minimal effort. Should I have the cash in the weeks ahead, I’ll be looking to snap up these two.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Charlie Keough has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com and Games Workshop Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Grey Number 4 Stencil on Yellow Concrete Wall
Growth Shares

Is it worth buying the likely 4 promoted FTSE 100 shares?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the likely candidates for upcoming promotion to the FTSE 100 next week and ponders whether to…

Read more »

happy senior couple using a laptop in their living room to look at their financial budgets
Investing Articles

After a week of FTSE 100 falls, is it time to buy the dip?

| Alan Oscroft

We don't often get a solid week of stock market falls. But if I think the Footsie is cheap, I…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Is this government-backed FTSE 100 bank a buy for high passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 ‘Big Four’ bank paid a stunning 11.4% dividend last year, has implicit government backing, and posted excellent…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

How to target a £500 a month passively with dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Using dividend shares, it’s possible to build a second income of £6,000 a year, even starting from scratch with minimal…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

I’m tempted by the dirt cheap Shell share price, but I’ll buy Rio Tinto first

| Harvey Jones

The Shell share price looks good value to me, but I'm also tempted by another cheap FTSE 100 stock that…

Read more »

Bronze bull and bear figurines
Investing Articles

Should I buy the 2023 dip in FTSE 100 stocks? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

FTSE 100 stocks have fallen quite heavily this year. Ben McPoland takes a look at the charts to see whether…

Read more »

Mature couple in a discussion while eating a meal in a restaurant.
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £3 a day in an ISA to get a second income of £37,957 for life

| Harvey Jones

It's possible to build a five-digit second income for retirement by investing relatively small sums. But it pays to start…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

3 things that could make me buy RC365 shares right now

| Alan Oscroft

RC365 shares flew off into outer space a few months ago. But today, they're back down to the stratosphere. Which…

Read more »