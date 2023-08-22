Home » Investing Articles » Here’s one stock to buy for passive income with a 6.5% payout

Here’s one stock to buy for passive income with a 6.5% payout

Sumayya Mansoor is looking to boost her passive income and details this dividend stock with its enticing yield and future prospects.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m looking to boost my passive income stream by adding quality dividend stocks to my holdings. I like the look of Greencoat UK Wind (LSE: UKW) and would be willing to buy some shares when I next have some cash to invest. Here’s why.

Wind power

Greencoat is listed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). It owns a number of onshore and offshore wind farms that create clean electricity. It then sells this to big players in the market including SSE, Centrica, and RWE, to mention a few.

So what’s happening with Greencoat shares currently? As I write, they’re trading for 135p. At this time last year, they were trading for 163p, which is a 17% drop over a 12-month period. It is worth remembering many UK shares have fallen in recent months due to macroeconomic pressures. I view this as an opportunity to pick up quality passive income stocks for my holdings before any potential market upturn.

The investment case

The energy market is changing rapidly in the UK and throughout the world. A move away from traditional fossil fuels and towards cleaner green energy is ramping up. This initiative is heavily backed by governments, eager to cut their carbon footprints. I can only see the demand for wind energy increasing in the years ahead. This could translate into future earnings and increased shareholder returns for Greencoat.

Next, Greencoat shares look good value for money to me right now on a price-to-earnings ratio of just six. In addition to this, from a passive income perspective, the dividend yield stands at 6.5%. However, I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed.

Finally, Greencoat has an excellent record of past performance. Although I do understand past performance is not an indicator of the future, I can see the company has grown revenue and profit for the past four years.

A passive income stock I’d buy

Despite my bullish stance on Greencoat shares, there are a couple of risks to be wary of. Greencoat relies on external financing for growing its footprint and procuring new assets. The issue here is that in the current high interest economy we find ourselves in, servicing debt could be more costly. This could impact profits and investor returns.

Another issue I must be wary of is that there are very strict rules around planning when it comes to wind farms in the UK. This could hinder Greencoat’s growth plans when adding new assets to its portfolio. In turn, this could negatively impact performance and returns.

Overall I like Greencoat shares. I believe they could provide stable and consistent returns for my holdings. My stance stems from rising demand as the move towards clean energy continues to speed up. To conclude, I believe Greencoat is a great passive income stock for my holdings with its level of payout, performance record, and future prospects.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greencoat Uk Wind Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Man putting his card into an ATM machine while his son sits in a stroller beside him.
Investing Articles

I’d buy 368 shares of this high-yield FTSE 250 stock for £1,000 a year in passive income

| Ben McPoland

The FTSE 250 is struggling due to its links with the British economy. However, the index contains quality dividend stocks…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Which are the best UK shares for artificial intelligence (AI)?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes some of the big AI players from the US but tries to find some UK shares closer…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

10.8% yield! Is something wrong with Vodafone shares?

| Roland Head

Vodafone shares are trading at prices not seen for 25 years. Roland Head explains what's happening and why he thinks…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How I’d try and turn £50k in savings into a £1m Stocks and Shares ISA

| John Fieldsend

Thousands of people have reached the million mark in a Stocks and Shares ISA. Is it possible to join them…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Will these FTSE 100 shares crash in September?

| Paul Summers

With market activity likely to pick up as traders return to their desks, Paul Summers picks out two FTSE 100…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

3 shares I’m buying for my Stocks and Shares ISA

| Gordon Best

A Stocks and Shares ISA is an incredibly powerful way of growing wealth. Here are the three stocks I'm buying…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

What’s going on with BT shares?

| Gordon Best

BT shares have been falling in recent months, plagued by a number of issues. But is this now a bargain,…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

BHP Group shares are down 20% in six months. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

Mining stocks are dropping as metals and minerals prices fall, and BHP Group shares have dipped in 2023. Here's what…

Read more »