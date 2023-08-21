Home » Investing Articles » Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

Zaven Boyrazian explores a FTSE 250 stock that has fallen from grace to uncover whether a buying opportunity has emerged for growth investors.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Popularity surrounding stocks in the FTSE 250 and other indices can come and go like the wind.

This cyclical shift of capital between the latest trends can create some volatile share price momentum. Often, it’s the sudden price jumps which are unjustified. But every once in a while, it’s the rapid declines that can seem overkill.

This certainly seems to be the case with Future (LSE:FUTR). Despite sales and earnings 3.7 and 15 times higher since 2019 respectively, shares are currently trading firmly below pre-pandemic levels. At a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2, the media stock looks absurdly cheap, given its gargantuan historical growth.

So is now a good time to start buying? Maybe. Let’s take a closer look.

A global media titan fallen from grace

Many individuals may not be familiar with Future. But chances are they’ve seen at least one of its publications. The media group owns and operates over 100 magazine brands. The list includes some of the biggest in the world, such as Country Life, Tech Radar and Marie Claire, among others.

Owning a stock in the magazine industry in 2023 may seem somewhat archaic. But with digital content consumption on the rise and advertisers following along, the firm has become a cash-generating machine. This was especially true during the pandemic lockdowns when everyone was stuck at home getting bored out of their minds.

Today, demand for such content appears to be falling, which has spooked investors. The latest results weren’t terrific, despite adding numerous brands to its portfolio. In fact, sales shrunk, as did the number of online readers.

Compared to the staggering double-digit growth reported not too long ago, it’s understandable for investors to be frustrated. Audience trends are notoriously difficult to predict, given consumers’ constantly changing tastes. And it doesn’t help that the cost-of-living crisis has caused this year’s digital advertising demand to tumble.

Pairing all this with a long-standing CEO making an exit, and the result is a 60% share price drop within the last 12 months.

Is this a bargain?

Despite all the turmoil at Future, the horizon is potentially quite promising. With economic conditions improving, consumer demand is recovering, allowing businesses to ramp up their marketing budgets again.

In fact, management has already noted that the monetisation of its content has already begun to improve. And it’s backed it up by announcing a £45m share buyback programme.

In my experience, this is a good indicator that a management team has confidence in the near-to-medium-term performance. And it’s another hint towards the stock potentially being undervalued.

What about the decline in online readers? In my opinion, this is the more concerning problem surrounding the FTSE 250 company. Readers losing interest in what Future has to offer, or switching to a competing brand, are early warning signals that something might be wrong.

However, as things stand, there’s not enough evidence to suggest this is the case versus a natural normalisation of viewership after an exceptional period.

It’s also worth pointing out that Future has dealt with such trends in the past and still came out on top. So while there’s no guarantee it can repeat this recovery, I’m cautiously optimistic.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Future Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy AI stocks?

| John Choong

Having risen rapidly in 2023, AI stocks have taken a breather. Could now be the best time to buy and…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

If I’d bought £10k of Lloyds shares in the stock market crash, I’d have this much now

| Alan Oscroft

With hindsight, buying Lloyds shares when the stock market crashed would have been a winning decision. But what comes next?

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap LSE stocks to buy near 52-week lows?

| Alan Oscroft

A good few LSE stocks have recovered from the pain of the past few years. But plenty are still down,…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for the next stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

Are stock markets set for a new fall? Some financial headlines seem to say so. But these FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares before the index surges past 8,000

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Economic uncertainty continues to plague the stock market. Yet analyst forecasts predict FTSE 100 shares remain on track for long-term…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is it time to give up on the FTSE 100?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) appears to be going nowhere. Is it time to look elsewhere or remain loyal to…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 110%! Is it still undervalued?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks cheap, even after doubling! Is this a chance for investors to jump on the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 of the best dividend shares to buy now for UK investors?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2022 was a rough year for investors, but plenty of UK stocks now offer chunky payouts. Here are two that…

Read more »