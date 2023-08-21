Home » Investing Articles » Aviva share price dips to near-year low! Is this an unmissable buying opportunity?

Aviva share price dips to near-year low! Is this an unmissable buying opportunity?

The Aviva share price has dipped to 380p, just above its year low of 366p. Dr James Fox explores whether this could be a buying opportunity for investors.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aviva (LSE:AV) share price has fallen significantly since hitting 470p in early summer. This is despite the FTSE 100 insurance giant delivering a robust first half, during which operating profit rose 8%.

So is there a catch, or are we looking at a deeply undervalued stock? Let’s take a look.

Performance

High inflation presents a significant challenge for insurers due to its potential to erode the value of their assets and disrupt the balance between premiums collected and claims paid out.

Moreover, the increased cost of goods and services can drive up claims payments. This is particularly the case for long-term policies, leading to underestimation of liabilities and potential financial strain.

However, performance to date in 2023 has been robust. In addition to rising operation profits, the company’s Solvency II own funds generation jumped 26% to £648m. Meanwhile, gross written premiums in general insurance rose 12%, reaching £5.27bn.

The firm also noted that it was on track to deliver its target of £1.5bn per annum for Solvency II operating own funds generation by 2024. This would be complemented by £750m of cost reductions.

Aviva said it now anticipates a dividend payment of around 33.4p for 2023. That marks a modest increase from 31p in 2022.

However, this wasn’t enough to push the share price upwards.

Valuation

Like many UK-listed stocks, Aviva’s long-term performance hasn’t been particularly encouraging, with its stock witnessing a decline of 17.3% over the past five years.

Analysts’ consensus projections paint a more optimistic future for Aviva, with anticipated earnings per share (EPS) of 52.5p in 2023, projected to rise to 61.1p in 2024 and further to 67.3p in 2025. These estimations translate to a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.6, a valuation that’s almost half the FTSE 100’s average.

These forecasts imply that Aviva shares are positioned for substantial growth in the medium term, suggesting potential upside for investors willing to consider the stock’s fundamental strengths and growth prospects.

Pros vs cons

Insurers are often considered cyclical stocks, driven by economic and market factors that influence their business operations and financial performance. During downward cycles, demand for their services fall, as does, in most cases, their investment assets.

So in the current environment, challenges persist. Among other things, inflation triggers an increase in the costs of various goods and services, encompassing medical expenses, vehicle repairs, legal fees, and more.

Conversely, an improving macroeconomic backdrop and some signs that inflation is moderating, will likely be positive for business. In this risk-off market, investors may be looking for macroeconomic signals over earnings to provide direction.

So is this an unmissable buying opportunity? Well, from a valuation perspective, there’s plenty of potential. The average 12-month price prediction for Aviva is 533.67p, a 42% increase from the current value. The stock also offers a very attractive 8.5% dividend yield.

One of the strongest on the index. It’s certainly an attractive investment proposition.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

3 dirt cheap LSE stocks to buy near 52-week lows?

| Alan Oscroft

A good few LSE stocks have recovered from the pain of the past few years. But plenty are still down,…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 100 stocks to buy for the next stock market crash?

| Alan Oscroft

Are stock markets set for a new fall? Some financial headlines seem to say so. But these FTSE 100 stocks…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

I’d buy FTSE 100 shares before the index surges past 8,000

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Economic uncertainty continues to plague the stock market. Yet analyst forecasts predict FTSE 100 shares remain on track for long-term…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is it time to give up on the FTSE 100?

| James Beard

The FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE: UKX) appears to be going nowhere. Is it time to look elsewhere or remain loyal to…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

The Rolls-Royce share price is up 110%! Is it still undervalued?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks cheap, even after doubling! Is this a chance for investors to jump on the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

2 of the best dividend shares to buy now for UK investors?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

2022 was a rough year for investors, but plenty of UK stocks now offer chunky payouts. Here are two that…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Why is nobody talking about this gem of a FTSE 250 stock?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores a FTSE 250 stock that has fallen from grace to uncover whether a buying opportunity has emerged…

Read more »

Happy couple showing relief at news
Investing Articles

7.5% dividend yields! 2 UK shares I’d buy in August and hold for 10 years

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explores two British shares offering impressive dividend yields that look sustainable and expandable in the long run.

Read more »