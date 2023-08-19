Home » Investing Articles » Is now the right time to invest a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Is now the right time to invest a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Christopher Ruane explains why he is putting spare cash in his Stocks and Shares ISA to work in the dog days of summer rather than waiting.

Latest posts by Christopher Ruane (see all)
Published
The Troat Inn on River Cherwell in Oxford. England

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Every April there is a flood of people who suddenly scramble to put money into a Stocks and Shares ISA before the annual deadline for contributions passes.

That deadline does not mean that the ISA needs to be invested – it just concerns the annual deadline for funds being contributed. But, inevitably, a lot of people turn their mind at that time to how to invest their ISA funds too.

Rather than wait, though, I am investing my Stocks and Shares ISA this summer.

Here’s why.

Valuations

Will there be a stock market crash in coming months or years?

Maybe — or maybe not.

I do think gathering storm clouds in the global economy could spell trouble for the markets. But trying to time a crash is a fool’s errand. Market timing is ultimately no more than speculation.

What I can do, however, is look at the current valuation of shares and ask whether I think they are a bargain relative to the long-term prospects of those firms.

Bargain hunting

At the moment, I think there are lots of attractive valuations in the UK stock market.

Take one of the shares I have added to my Stocks and Shares ISA in recent months as an example: Vodafone. With a dividend yield of 11% and price-to-earnings ratio of around 7, the shares look cheap to me.

Could Vodafone fall further and get even cheaper? Of course it could. All shares can always fall further, even if they have already fallen a lot (Vodafone has tumbled 60% in five years).

But remember – I am looking for value. If I think a share offers me great value today, I would add it to my ISA now rather than waiting and hoping to buy it even cheaper later on.

Time to think

Summer is often a quiet time in the stock market as many people are on holiday.

I think that summer holidays can be a useful break that give one time and space to reflect on investment opportunities. Thinking about emerging trends and changing customer demands can help to shape one’s views on what sorts of companies might prosper in the coming years – and beyond.

Making investment mistakes can be costly. Rushing to buy shares at a busy time of year can sometimes make such mistakes more likely.

By contrast, putting aside spare time in the dog days of August to research properly and carefully consider what sorts of businesses offer long-term value at their current prices could hopefully help me make better considered choices when it comes to adding new companies to my Stocks and Shares ISA, or selling existing holdings.

That is why I think right now is a smart time to invest spare cash in my ISA. I have time to research possible purchases – and see some very attractive valuations in the current market.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vodafone Group Public. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Zero savings? I’d use these 3 key Warren Buffett techniques to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane outlines a trio of investing lessons from the career of Warren Buffett that he hopes can improve his…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

My £5 a day second income plan

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how he'd use a spare £5 each day to invest in blue-chip companies and earn dividends to…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to start earning £100 in weekly passive income

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he'd drip-feed money into dividend shares to target a long-term passive income.

Read more »

View of Tower Bridge in Autumn
Investing Articles

I’m taking advantage of this rare opportunity to buy FTSE 100 stocks

| Charlie Keough

Given that FTSE 100 stocks look cheap, this Fool plans to capitalise and snap up some undervalued stocks. Here's how…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Dirt cheap UK dividend shares to buy before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

I see a lot of cheap dividend shares in all sorts of market sectors. Here are some I think might…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

How to target £1m by investing £750 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Investing money regularly through a Stocks and Shares ISA can lead to major wealth in the long run, potentially even…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Investing in penny stocks? 3 critical metrics to watch closely

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights how he filters out mediocre penny stocks from consideration and what red flags to look for when…

Read more »

Mother and Daughter Blowing Bubbles
Investing Articles

This dividend stock has humungous comeback potential! Should investors buy today?

| John Choong

This dividend stock used to be the FTSE 100's biggest, but has fallen due to a weak housing market. Can…

Read more »