4 FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy without delay!

I think these FTSE 250 stocks are too cheap to miss right now. Let me explain why I’m aiming to buy them when I next have spare cash to invest.

Published
Here are four top FTSE 250 shares I’m looking to add to my portfolio soon.

Bank of Georgia Group

FTSE 100 shares HSBC and Standard Chartered are popular banking stocks for investors seeking to capitalise on rapidly growing emerging markets.

I also believe the excellent all-round value Bank of Georgia offers also makes it one to consider. At £36.40 per share, the company trades on a forward P/E ratio of 4.3 times. It also carries an 8.4% dividend yield.

Demand for financial products in Georgia is soaring as personal incomes in the Eurasian country rise. Thanks to low market penetration there’s scope for strong and sustained sales growth long into the future. Bank of Georgia’s adjusted profit soared 40.6% between April and June, latest financials showed.

I’d buy the bank despite the threat of heavy interest rate cuts that could damage earnings.

Assura

Property stock Assura’s 7% dividend yield has grabbed my attention. Its has a huge yield, thanks to the company’s status as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Under sector rules, it has to pay at least 90% of annual rental profits out in the form of dividends.

This FTSE 250 share operates primary healthcare facilities in the UK, such as doctors’ surgeries. As the UK population rapidly ages, demand for these sorts of properties is tipped to soar.

Changes to NHS policy could disrupt the earnings potential of Assura. But sky-high hospital waiting lists mean that government focus is likely to remain on diverting patients towards healthcare facilities in the community.

Greencoat UK Wind

Businesses like Greencoat UK Wind — which trades on a forward P/E ratio of just 8.1 times — will play a pivotal role in helping Britain meet its net zero targets.

This renewable energy stock operates 46 onshore and offshore wind farms across the country. While planning rules for new turbines are strict in the UK, regulations are tipped to be loosened soon that would make it easier for the company to grow its portfolio.

Another advantage is that dividends growth here is linked to retail price inflation (RPI). This protects investors’ wealth from the ravages of high inflation, and results in a jumbo 6.5% dividend yield for this year.

Premier Foods

A packed portfolio of much-loved food labels makes Premier Foods an excellent safe-haven share to own. Products such as Bisto gravy and Mr Kipling cakes command excellent customer loyalty, allowing the business to grow earnings by hiking prices even during tough periods.

The FTSE 250 firm has other excellent defensive qualities too. Food is the most resilient retail sector at all points of the economic cycle. What’s more, the company sells a variety of budget foods such as instant noodles and soups. Group sales soared 21.1% in the three months to June, the firm’s latest financials showed.

Today, Premier Foods shares trade on a forward P/E ratio of just 9.9 times. Despite high levels of market competition, I think it’s a top value stock to buy today.

