Home » Investing Articles » 2 superb FTSE 100 stocks to buy before the next bull market!

2 superb FTSE 100 stocks to buy before the next bull market!

Thinking about which stocks to buy this summer? Our writer explains why he’s buying these two FTSE 100 shares ready for the next bull market.

Ben McPoland
Latest posts by Ben McPoland (see all)
Published
| More on:
Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Nobody knows when the next bull market will get going. But history has shown repeatedly that it’s just a matter of time before the tide turns and investors start piling into stocks again. So, getting ahead of the curve and deciding which stocks to buy now can be a very lucrative move.

With that in mind, here are two high-quality FTSE 100 shares that I’ve got on my buy list.

At 52-week lows

The Diageo (LSE: DGE) share price surged for a decade up until 2019. However, since hitting £35 in August of that year, the stock has struggled to push on. Today, it languishes at a 52-week low of £32.50.

Now, there have been rising cash dividends from the drinks giant to keep shareholders’ spirits up, but the performance has still been disappointing. And I’m speaking from experience here as a long-term shareholder.

Why are investors cautious about Diageo shares?

Well, one concern might be the growing evidence of a change in consumer taste regarding alcohol, especially among younger generations in developed economies.

In response to this, management is doubling down on its non-alcoholic beverage offerings. For example, Guinness, one of the company’s flagship brands, is aiming to triple production of its non-alcoholic stout. This Guinness 0.0 offering is already very popular in the US and the Middle East.

Additionally, supermarket Waitrose is reportedly working with Diageo to create dedicated zones in stores for low and alcohol-free drinks. Sales of such beverages grew 20% at Waitrose last year. Growth in this new category could offset weakening sales of traditional alcohol for Diageo.

Either way, though, I still think its premium brands, including Don Julio tequila and Johnnie Walker Scotch, have enormous growth potential in international markets like China where disposable incomes are rising fast.

With the shares now trading on a reasonable price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 19, I’m ready for a top-up of Diageo stock before the end of summer.

Investing with the best

My second FTSE 100 stock to buy is investment trust Pershing Square Holdings (LSE: PSH). This gives investors exposure to the hedge fund run by Wall Street guru Bill Ackman.

He is known for moving very fast when he sees an investment opportunity. For example, in early 2020, his $27m hedge against the threat of Covid-19 turned into a whopping $2.6bn windfall as markets went into meltdown.

This incredible 100-fold return in a single month is often called ‘the greatest trade of all time’. And it helped the fund deliver a 70% return that year.

Inevitably though, Ackman does make mistakes. A large $1.1bn bet on Netflix stock in early 2022 soon soured and he exited the position, resulting in a loss of about $400m.

Also, the fund is currently running an extremely concentrated portfolio of just eight stocks. And Ackman uses derivatives, which are complex financial contracts, to hedge against market falls. So this isn’t your regular investment trust.

Nevertheless, these risks are probably priced into the shares, which are trading at a 36% discount to the fund’s net asset value (NAV). This is despite Pershing Square delivering the best five-year returns of any North America fund.

I’ll be buying this unique stock with a 10-year investment horizon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Diageo Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Diageo Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian woman holding up four fingers
Investing Articles

4 FTSE 250 value stocks I’d buy without delay!

| Royston Wild

I think these FTSE 250 stocks are too cheap to miss right now. Let me explain why I'm aiming to…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

Is Lloyds’ share price too cheap to ignore? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

The Lloyds share price has slumped in recent months. Does this represent a great chance for investors to grab a…

Read more »

Smartly dressed middle-aged black gentleman working at his desk
Investing Articles

Is BAE Systems’ share price a brilliant FTSE 100 bargain? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

The BAE Systems share price looks cheap compared to those of its industry rivals. So should I add the FTSE…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Top tips for building passive income in 2023

| Alan Oscroft

There are plenty of ways to seek a passive income. But there's an approach that I reckon can help us…

Read more »

Playful senior couple in aprons dancing and smiling while preparing healthy dinner at home
Investing Articles

3 ‘boring’ shares I was excited to buy!

| Cliff D'Arcy

On my list of shares to buy, these three stocks are perhaps the least thrilling. But I have high hopes…

Read more »

Abstract bull climbing indicators on stock chart
Investing Articles

With just a 2% payout, here’s why I rate this dividend stock highly!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she thinks this dividend stock is a good option for her holdings, to boost passive income.

Read more »

Man writing 'now' having crossed out 'later', 'tomorrow' and 'next week'
Investing Articles

I just bought these FTSE 100 shares for juicy income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

These FTSE 100 shares have all tumbled in the market downturn since 31 July. I've happily snapped them up for…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Looking for high yields? Here’s one stock with an 8% payout!

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains the lure of high yields as well as reviewing one stock that currently has an 8% dividend…

Read more »