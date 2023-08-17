Home » Investing Articles » Are miners the FTSE 100’s best value stocks?

Are miners the FTSE 100’s best value stocks?

With all of them experiencing share price falls over the past six months, are the FTSE 100’s miners currently the best value stocks in the index?

James Beard
Latest posts by James Beard (see all)
Published
Young female analyst working at her desk in the office

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Value stocks are ones that don’t accurately reflect the true worth of the companies concerned. I wonder if miners meet this definition.

The FTSE 100‘s six mining stocks have all fallen over the past six months. However, some have fared better than others.

Anglo American‘s share price is down 37% since February 2023, whereas Endeavour Mining‘s has fallen by ‘only’ 8%.

Uncertain outlook

Metals prices have softened recently, largely due to concerns about the strength of the economic recovery in China and the possible impact on demand. With the country consuming more than 50% of global industrial metals and steel production, this isn’t surprising.

Mining stocks are also permanently out of favour with ethical investors. Extracting metals inevitably causes environmental damage although those responsible would argue they are meeting an essential need.

And volatile commodity prices means earnings are unpredictable.

A good example of this came on 26 July 2023 when Rio Tinto released its results for the first half of 2023. Compared to the same period in 2022, profit after tax was down 43% and free cash flow fell 47%. This resulted in the dividend being cut from $2.67 to $1.77 a share.

Key differences

But it’s important to remember that not all mining companies are the same.

Each produces different types of metals in varying amounts.

Nearly 80% of Antofagasta‘s revenue comes from copper. Fresnillo‘s sales are derived mainly from gold and silver (combined 85%).

This distinction is important because commodity prices don’t move in unison. Over the past six months, gold prices are up whereas copper has fallen.

The scale of their operations is also very different.

Glencore recorded revenue of $256bn in 2023 and has a market cap of £52bn — 13 times’ that of Fresnillo. Bigger companies are more likely to cope better with economic shocks.

And because they are all so different it’s not possible to adopt a ‘one size fits all’ approach when looking at valuations.

Some numbers

Glencore, Rio Tinto, and Anglo American currently have price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios of between seven and nine. This implies better value that the FTSE 100 as a whole.

But the ratios of most banking stocks are lower. BP and Shell have similar valuations.

StockForward P/E ratio
Barclays4.4
NatWest5.2
Lloyds Banking Group5.6
HSBC6.3
BP7.0
Glencore7.1
Shell7.6
Rio Tinto8.1
Anglo American8.9
Endeavour Mining17.4
Antofagasta24.2
Fresnillo25.3
Source: Yahoo Finance

I’m also cautious about choosing mining shares on the basis of their dividend yields. Fluctuating earnings can mean erratic returns to shareholders.

But the yields on some mining stocks are among the highest in the FTSE 100.

AJ Bell is currently forecasting a yield of 10.7% for Glencore in 2023.

Final thoughts

I already have exposure to the industry through my shareholding in Anglo American.

I bought the stock in 2022 and currently have an unrealised loss. But I haven’t lost faith in the company, or the sector in general.

I still think the shares represent good value and, over the long term, will deliver above-average returns. The move to net zero means the demand for metals will increase. Electric car batteries and renewable energy assets are all metal intensive.

There’s also the prospect of picking up some reasonable dividends along the way, although predicting what they might be from one period to the next is going to be difficult.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Beard has positions in Anglo American Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc, Barclays Plc, Fresnillo Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are BP shares a good investment for my ‘green’ portfolio?

| Oliver Rodzianko

BP is contending for its shares to be ‘green’ and ESG-friendly, but there are stronger candidates in my portfolio with…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado are smashing the FTSE 100. Can they still make me rich?

| Harvey Jones

Investors holding Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado Group have made small fortunes lately. So have I left it too late to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

10.1% yield! This could be the very best dividend share on the entire FTSE 100

| Harvey Jones

This dividend share pays the highest income on the FTSE 100 and I think there's a pretty strong chance it…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares a screaming buy as the FTSE 100 dips?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is sliding and National Grid shares are falling too. They look cheaper than for some time, so…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 index could hit 8,000 again in 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 has struggled in 2023. However, Edward Sheldon believes the index is still capable of generating solid returns…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 UK dividend shares I’d buy for a second income of £1,140!

| Royston Wild

I think these two shares alone could help investors to make a four-figure second income. Here's why I'd buy them…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

A deeply misvalued FTSE 250 stock! Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

Morgan Advanced Materials is a FTSE 250 global engineering company that trades at a significant discount to its peers. Dr…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is British American Tobacco’s share price the FTSE 100’s greatest bargain?

| Royston Wild

The tobacco titan trades on an ultra-low P/E ratio and carries FTSE 100-smashing dividend yields. Is it too cheap for…

Read more »