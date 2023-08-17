Home » Investing Articles » A deeply misvalued FTSE 250 stock! Here’s what the charts say

A deeply misvalued FTSE 250 stock! Here’s what the charts say

Morgan Advanced Materials is a FTSE 250 global engineering company that trades at a significant discount to its peers. Dr James Fox finds out why.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Morgan Advanced Materials (LSE:MGAM) is an often overlooked FTSE 250 stock. However, it’s made headlines this year for the wrong reasons. That was after a cyber attack meant millions worth of damage and margin falls during the first half.

Despite this, the stock looks like great value. Currently, the stock trades at 7.5 times earnings, and 10 times forward earnings. This is a big discount versus the international industrials sector.

So let’s take a closer look at FTSE 250 stock.

What it does

Morgan Advanced Materials is a maker of specialist products that use carbon, advanced ceramics and composites. Its products find applications in various industries, including aerospace, defence, energy, healthcare, electronics, and industrial sectors. Those products are designed for demanding environments and provide critical functionalities in a series of future-proof industries.

A slower year, but better medium term

MGAM revised its guidance for 2023 down following the cyber attack. The company now expects revenue to be between £1.65bn and £1.75bn, from £1.75bn-£1.85bn previously. Profit before tax is also expected to range £120m-£130m, down from £130m-£140m previously.

As previously announced, the cyber event we experienced at the start of the year has impacted sales, profitability and cash in the short term,” chief executive officer Pete Raby said in the H1 report.

Adjusted earnings per share fell 37.7% to 9.9p during the first half. But the FY guidance reflects revenue growth of 2-4%.

The compressed margins during the period aren’t expected to be sustained, with Barclays forecasting EBITDA margin to “to mid-teens and a new peak“.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that prominent clients of Morgan Advanced Materials, such as Airbus, Siemens energy, and Rolls-Royce, are currently benefiting from favourable market trends. This further contributes to the firm’s potential for an improved financial performance.

My belief is further supported by the firm’s position in end-user markets with high potential and price insensivity.

Valuation

As noted, Morgan Advanced Materials trades at 7.5 times earnings. This puts it at a significant discount to the FTSE 250 and its sector. Industrials have an average price-to-earnings (P/E) of 20.2, meaning Morgan Advanced Materials has a 38.6% discount. Here’s how the FTSE 250 stock compares to US firm Hexcel Corporation on TTM non-adjusted P/E.

Created at TradingView

The chart shows us it trades at a sizeable discount to its US advanced materials peer. We can also see this discount when using the EV-to-EBITDA ratio.

Created at TradingView

So what’s the upside?

Of course, like any investment opportunities, there are limits. Investors will be concerned to see net debt doubling, up by 100.5% to £257.7m over the first half. This in part is due to speed up investment in IT infrastructure after the cyber attack.

However, this is particularly enticing investment opportunity — I’ve added it to my own portfolio. Notably, Barclays has established price target of 365p — a 35% upside. However, it’s worth recognising that various analysts see the potential for even more upside.

This outlook stems from the company’s entrenched presence in burgeoning markets and its role in delivering specialised products tailored to industry-specific demands.

I think this compelling positioning and its ability to capitalise on evolving market dynamics makes the investment very attractive.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, and Rolls-Royce Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Morgan Advanced Materials Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

2023 concept with upwards-facing arrows overlaid on a hand with one finger raised, pointing up
Investing Articles

How the Marks and Spencer share price could double within two years

| Kevin Godbold

This turnaround is working and the Marks and Spencer share price is responding well. Here’s why I’d buy it now,…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

The discounted Aviva share price offers a potential dividend bonanza

| Simon Watkins

The Aviva share price is trading at a discount. But the firm offers high dividends and consistently profitable growth, making…

Read more »

Young female analyst working at her desk in the office
Investing Articles

Are miners the FTSE 100’s best value stocks?

| James Beard

With all of them experiencing share price falls over the past six months, are the FTSE 100's miners currently the…

Read more »

Light bulb with growing tree.
Investing Articles

Are BP shares a good investment for my ‘green’ portfolio?

| Oliver Rodzianko

BP is contending for its shares to be ‘green’ and ESG-friendly, but there are stronger candidates in my portfolio with…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado are smashing the FTSE 100. Can they still make me rich?

| Harvey Jones

Investors holding Rolls-Royce shares and Ocado Group have made small fortunes lately. So have I left it too late to…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

10.1% yield! This could be the very best dividend share on the entire FTSE 100

| Harvey Jones

This dividend share pays the highest income on the FTSE 100 and I think there's a pretty strong chance it…

Read more »

Mixed-race female couple enjoying themselves on a walk
Investing Articles

Are National Grid shares a screaming buy as the FTSE 100 dips?

| Harvey Jones

The FTSE 100 is sliding and National Grid shares are falling too. They look cheaper than for some time, so…

Read more »

New year '2023' numbers on stacked wooden cubes
Investing Articles

The FTSE 100 index could hit 8,000 again in 2023

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The FTSE 100 has struggled in 2023. However, Edward Sheldon believes the index is still capable of generating solid returns…

Read more »