Home » Investing Articles » With a spare £1,000, I’d boost my passive income with these FTSE 250 dividend stocks

With a spare £1,000, I’d boost my passive income with these FTSE 250 dividend stocks

Stephen Wright thinks that two FTSE 250 REITs with 7% dividend yields look like great opportunities for investors looking for stocks to buy.

Stephen Wright
Latest posts by Stephen Wright (see all)
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think there are some great opportunities in FTSE 250 stocks at the moment. There are two in particular that stand out to me as stocks to buy for long-term passive income.

Both are in the real estate sector, where share prices have been falling faster than the broader market. In some cases, this seems like an overreaction to me, so I’m looking to take advantage.

Property stocks

In the real estate sector, share prices are down around 8% since the start of the year. This is significantly more than the the FTSE 100 (down 1%) and the FTSE 250 (down 2%).

The biggest reason is the rise in interest rates, from 3.5% at the start of the year to 5.25% today. This has been weighing on the demand side of the property market by making mortgages more expensive.

Despite falling demand, supply in the property sector (measured by UK Construction PMI) has been relatively stable. As a result, prices have been falling.

This is why share prices in the property sector have been coming down. But I think the declines in some cases might be excessive, especially in two FTSE 250 stocks.

Primary Health Properties

First on my list is Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP), which leases GP surgeries and health centres in the UK and Ireland. The stock is down 17% since the start of the year.

With 99.6% of properties occupied and 98% of scheduled rent collected, things are going well. And with 89% of its rent coming from the UK government, the risk of tenants going bankrupt seems low.

The bigger risk, in my view, is the company’s balance sheet. The business has £1.3bn in total debt and pays £40m in interest payments, which accounts for a lot of its £75m annual rental income. 

Event for a real estate investment trust (REIT), that’s a lot. But with 97% of the company’s debt fixed or hedged for the next seven years, I think there’s still a way to go before any real problems emerge. 

As a result, the 7% dividend looks like an attractive source of passive income. If I had a spare £1,000 to invest, I’d put £500 into Primary Health Properties to pick up an extra £35 each year.

Warehouse REIT

Another FTSE 250 REIT on my radar is Warehouse REIT (LSE:WHR). The company owns and leases industrial distribution facilities and the stock is down 22% since the beginning of January.

Around 96% of the company’s buildings are occupied and 99% of scheduled rent was collected last year. In my view, the biggest risk comes from its tenant base.

Warehouse REIT’s largest tenant is Amazon. My concern is this isn’t going to be an easy company to negotiate rent increases with, especially with a lot of warehouse space on the market.

Offsetting this risk, though, is the fact that Warehouse REIT owns properties in good locations. This provides some difficulty for tenants when it comes to switching to a different facility.

Warehouse REIT shares also come with a 7% dividend. At today’s prices, I’d be happy taking £500 and buying shares to add to my passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Stephen Wright has positions in Amazon.com. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, Primary Health Properties Plc, and Warehouse REIT Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a £17,423 yearly second income

| John Fieldsend

If I was starting from scratch with an ISA account, I think I'd aim to turn it into a useful…

Read more »

Mature people enjoying time together during road trip
Investing Articles

I’d buy £1,750 of these dividend shares to gain triple-digit passive income for life

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Dividend shares play a critical role in an income investor’s portfolio. Zaven Boyrazian explores one cash-generative enterprise in the energy…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

Down 25% in August! Should I buy this 8% high income FTSE stock today? 

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 income stock yields 8% a year and looks better value than it did after the recent crash.…

Read more »

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time for me to finally buy Tesla stock? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

The Tesla share price has shot through the roof this year. And investor interest remains strong. But is the company…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

One top FTSE 100 stock to buy for returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she likes the look of this FTSE 100 information services business and would consider adding it…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares look dirt cheap!

| John Fieldsend

After its first-half update last week, BAE Systems shares got a small boost. Despite this, I think they’re still looking…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Is HSBC one of the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

I think HSBC's near-6% dividend yield is worth serious attention right now. Here's why I'd buy the FTSE 100 stock…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This is a value stock I don’t want to miss, with a 5% payout

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this banking giant falls into the value stock territory and could be a great opportunity.

Read more »