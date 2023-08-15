Home » Investing Articles » Is HSBC one of the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks? Here’s what the charts say!

Is HSBC one of the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks? Here’s what the charts say!

I think HSBC’s near-6% dividend yield is worth serious attention right now. Here’s why I’d buy the FTSE 100 stock for my portfolio today.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy for my portfolio today. And HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA) has appeared on my radar thanks to its enormous 5.76% forward-looking dividend yield.

Created by TradingView

On the plus side, its dividend yield for this year is comfortably above a forward average of 3.7% for FTSE-listed shares. However, the yield on HSBC shares also trails those of some of Britain’s other major banks.

So what should I do to boost my passive income?

No to Lloyds and NatWest

Chart showing HSBC's dividend yield versus those of other major UK banks.
Created by TradingView

As the chart shows, HSBC’s dividend yield for 2023 has steadily increased during the course of the year. This comes despite the bank’s share price increasing 15% since 1 January, and suggests that City brokers have bumped up their dividend forecasts since the start of the year.

That said, the yield here still sits below that of some other FTSE 100 banks. It’s a good 0.6% lower than the forward yield over at NatWest Group. It’s also beaten by the yield at Lloyds Banking Group.

This doesn’t mean I’d prefer to buy these other banks for dividend income, though. And it’s not because I don’t believe these businesses will pay the dividends forecasters are expecting.

The Lloyds and NatWest share prices have sunk in 2023 due to the worsening economic outlook in the UK. There’s a good chance that they will continue plummeting too, even though extra interest rate rises are likely that will boost the banks’ net interest margins (NIMs).

Both firms have reported weak loan growth and soaring impairments in the first half of the year. The danger is that these problems could be here to stay.

Some economists believe that major structural problems like low productivity, new trade barriers and regional wealth indifferences will hamper the UK economy for much of the decade. The problem is that, unlike HSBC, neither has significant exposure to overseas markets to offset problems at home and drive earnings.

Yes to HSBC

In fact HSBC generates the lion’s share of its profits from fast-growing Asian territories. And it plans to pump billions of dollars into China, Hong Kong and Singapore to boost its market position, a strategy I’m confident should deliver excellent long-term earnings and dividend growth.

For this reason, I’d rather compare HSBC with other banks that have significant emerging markets exposure when deciding whether to buy.

Fellow FTSE 100 share Standard Chartered is one that has large Asian and African footprints. Banco Santander, meanwhile, has sprawling operations across Latin America and Eastern Europe.

As the chart shows, the dividend yield at HSBC for 2023 is more than twice the size of those of StanChart and Santander. This reflects the company’s decision to set a payout ratio of 50% for the next two years.

The bank looks in great shape to meet current dividend forecasts. Dividend cover for this year sits at a healthy two times. It also has a strong balance it can lean on (its CET1 capital ratio rose to 14.7% as of June).

Troubles in China’s property market will be worth keeping an eye on. But I believe that right now HSBC remains one of the most attractive FTSE 100 dividend stocks to buy today. I’ll be looking to add it to my own portfolio when I next have spare cash to invest.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, and Standard Chartered Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Smiling senior white man talking through telephone while using laptop at desk.
Investing Articles

Is NOW the time for me to finally buy Tesla stock? Here’s what the charts say!

| Royston Wild

The Tesla share price has shot through the roof this year. And investor interest remains strong. But is the company…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

One top FTSE 100 stock to buy for returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why she likes the look of this FTSE 100 information services business and would consider adding it…

Read more »

Young woman working at modern office. Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart and stock trading computer screen background.
Investing Articles

BAE Systems shares look dirt cheap!

| John Fieldsend

After its first-half update last week, BAE Systems shares got a small boost. Despite this, I think they’re still looking…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

This is a value stock I don’t want to miss, with a 5% payout

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why this banking giant falls into the value stock territory and could be a great opportunity.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

6% yield! This dirt-cheap stock is perfect for passive income

| Sumayya Mansoor

Looking to boost her passive income, our writer explains why this mining business could be perfect for her holdings.

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing For Beginners

This is what Warren Buffett bought and sold last quarter

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith discusses the key stocks that Warren Buffett bought and sold recently, and what this indicates about his mindset…

Read more »

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

I just bought this FTSE 100 share for bumper income!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Although this FTSE 100 share has lost value over a year, I expect a much better performance to come. While…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Up 61% in 2023, are Marks and Spencer shares about to rejoin the FTSE 100?

| John Fieldsend

It’s been a terrific year for Marks and Spencer shares and they're now closing in on the FTSE 100. Is…

Read more »