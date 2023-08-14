Home » Investing Articles » Shareholder perks: still out there, still worth having

Shareholder perks: still out there, still worth having

Some companies offer shareholder benefits beyond the dividend. It varies from company to company, but such benefits can be well worth having.

Latest posts by Malcolm Wheatley (see all)
Published
Close up of a group of friends enjoying a movie in the cinema

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I spent the weekend at an airfield that’s close to my heart, attending an aviation event. It was a two-day event, some two hours’ drive away, and we’d booked a hotel in a nearby large town.

I didn’t really know the town very well, and so — as I often do in these situations — I packed some shareholder vouchers, from pub groups Marston’s, Mitchells & Butlers, and casual dining group The Restaurant Group, the operator of brands such as Frankie & Benny’s and FireJacks, but also a chain of pubs under the Bunning & Price brand.

Taken together, I was hopeful that we’d find something to tempt us. And the incentive was clear: the shareholder vouchers gave us 30% off food at Marston’s pubs, 20% off the total bill at Mitchells & Butlers pubs, and 25% off the total bill at Restaurant Group outlets.

Needless to say, we did find something. On the Saturday we enjoyed the pleasures of Mitchells & Butlers’ Miller & Carter Steakhouse brand, and on the Sunday, we opted for one of the company’s nearby Vintage Inns.

Marston’s and Mitchells & Butlers websites make it especially easy to find their pubs and restaurants — hop on their websites, and clickable maps quickly bring up all nearby outlets.

Are you missing out?

It’s surprising how many companies offer perks like these to their shareholders. Critics may carp that such benefits are not as numerous as they used to be, or as generous, but — hey — I’m not complaining.
 
Thankfully, pub operators have mostly retained their schemes, although some have made them a little less generous. Sadly, Greene King — we have a nearby Greene King pub — was taken private a couple of years ago. And with pub groups that have an accommodation offering as well, it’s not unknown for the discounts to apply to the accommodation element, too.

Yet if it’s surprising how many companies offer such perks, it’s equally surprising how few people are aware of them — and how even fewer people take them up.
 
In other words, if your portfolio holds a decent-sized clutch of shares, there’s a chance that you could be missing out.

Know what you’re entitled to

From casual conversations with fellow shareholders over the years, I think there are two reasons for this.

First, it can be difficult to find out if a given company operates a shareholder perks scheme or not. Many brokers maintain lists, but these are not always up to date, or accurate. Insurance and investment group Legal & General appears on some lists, for example, but not others.

My advice: compare different brokers’ lists, and also check companies’ own websites. A quick online search (company name plus “shareholder discount”, for instance) is usually a good bet, too — although such searches will also throw up information that is out of date. Marks & Spencer’s well-regarded scheme, for instance, is — alas — no more.

Second, most schemes call for investors to actively ‘opt in’. It’s not sufficient just to hold the shares, in other words: you have to explicitly tell your broker that you wish to participate. Then, they’ll post the vouchers out to you, free of charge — otherwise, they won’t.

It’s a perk, not a reason for buying  

Should you buy a company’s shares just for the shareholder perks? I’d say not, although I have heard of that being done. But in the case of some of the pub groups, the minimum holding required does at least make that a feasible option.

It’s better, in my view, to regard the perk as just that: a perk. Let’s face it, too: with dividends from pub groups being somewhat thin in these post-pandemic times, such perks probably make up a good proportion of the investment return.

And so, as investors wait for Marston’s and Mitchells & Butlers’ shares to return to their former glories, the occasional discounted meal at least serves as some sort of compensation.

I’ll drink to that, anyway.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Malcolm holds shares in Marston’s, Mitchells & Butlers, The Restaurant Group, and Legal & General. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Marston's. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black female footballer training on stadium pitch
Investing Articles

What’s going on with Manchester United shares?

| Gordon Best

Since club owners announced a potential sale last year, Manchester United shares have been on a wild ride. So what's…

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Here’s a growth stock I want to buy with defensive traits!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes this growth stock with its defensive characteristics as well as a passive income opportunity.

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Dividend Shares

3 UK bank income stocks whose dividends keep growing

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over the case to buy income stocks from the banking sector, thanks to their increasing dividend per…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Just released: August’s high-risk, high-reward stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Fire ideas will tend to be more adventurous and are designed for investors who can stomach a bit more volatility.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

This penny share would boost my passive income with an 8.5% yield

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this penny share is ideal for passive income and why there is room for growth in…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Is this 14% yielding dividend share too good to miss?

| Sumayya Mansoor

Our writer breaks down this FTSE 250 dividend share -- with its 14% yield -- and decides if she would…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

I’d have a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA if I’d done this 15 years ago

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals the stocks that would have given him a £1m Stocks & Shares ISA in the past, as…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock continues to fall. Is it time to buy?

| Charlie Keough

After a strong start to the year, this FTSE 250 stock has been in decline. This Fool weighs up if…

Read more »