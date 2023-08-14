Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Is this FTSE AIM enterprise one of the best stocks to buy and hold now?

Is this FTSE AIM enterprise one of the best stocks to buy and hold now?

Zaven Boyrazian shares one of the best stocks to buy now from his portfolio, which he believes could deliver an explosive long-term performance.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
| More on:
Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some of the best stocks to buy now aren’t limited to the London Stock Exchange’s flagship indices. The world of small-cap companies is a breeding ground for innovative disruptors. And while the majority of small businesses fail to deliver on making waves, one firm from my portfolio continues to defy expectations.

Disrupting corporate banking

Alpha Group International (LSE:ALPH), formerly known as Alpha FX, is a currency risk management and alternative banking firm. The business model targets small- and medium-sized enterprises offering various financial solutions that are usually too expensive to acquire from traditional financial institutions.

The bulk of revenue stems from its risk management division, which helps companies with international exposure mitigate the impact of adverse currency fluctuations. However, following the launch of its alternative banking division a few years ago, the revenue stream has been propelled to double-digit growth territory.

Today, the rapid growth of this newer segment generates close to 30% of the top line. And in the first six months of 2023, it has continued to expand by a further 32%, including deferred revenue.

What’s more, earlier this year, Alpha Group extended the capabilities of its alternative banking platform with yet another feature that introduces a fund finance intermediary offering. This enables customers to get directly connected with lending institutions that are most likely to extend a line of credit given their individual circumstances.

Pairing all this progress with continued demand for its core risk management service and a solid balance sheet, I believe Alpha Group is one of the best shares to buy now. And it’s why I’ve been slowly topping up my position in the last six months.

Taking a step back

Even the most promising enterprises still have risks, especially when it comes to small-cap stocks. Alpha Group may be well capitalised, but that doesn’t provide immunity to disruption. The corporate-facing fintech market is growing increasingly competitive. Other fintech firms like Argentex are trying to tap into the same market with similar offerings.

Meanwhile, traditional corporate banks are ramping up efforts to attract and retain customers. After all, these large institutions aren’t oblivious to the changing landscape. And some have already begun to adapt to counteract companies like Alpha from stealing market share. Their large size poses a significant threat given the vast quantity of resources they can access by comparison.

This obviously creates hurdles and challenges that could impede growth. It’s certainly translated into some significant share price volatility in the past. And it will most likely continue to do so in the future.

Yet, so far, this small-cap company remains on track and continues to penetrate a multi-billion-pound industry. Therefore, while there’s undoubtedly significant risk, the potential reward makes it worthwhile, in my opinion.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Alpha Group International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alpha Group International and Argentex Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Can I potentially double my money with Rolls-Royce shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are up 110% since the start of 2023 as the engineering giant makes a surprising comeback. But can…

Read more »

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

1 excellent FTSE 250 stock I’d buy in August without hesitation

| Ben McPoland

This writer is extremely bullish on one well-known FTSE 250 stock that has long delivered handsome returns for shareholders.

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage holds Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon yet it’s still falling. Should I sell?

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares have suffered a torrid time despite the fund's exposure to resurgent US tech. Why did I even…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

A hidden ex-penny stock to buy for the electric vehicle revolution

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This ex-penny stock is quietly thriving in the electric vehicle industry and appears on track to keep capitalising on the…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM shares to own as the UK economy sinks

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best stocks to buy for these tough times. Here are a few contenders -- including one…

Read more »

Illustration of flames over a black background
Investing Articles

Is Rolls-Royce stock a buy after surging past £2? Here’s what the charts say

| Ben McPoland

Rolls-Royce stock has been on fire so far this year and has now gone above the £2 barrier for the…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks have soared over 1, 2, 3, and 5 years. I’ll buy one

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 stocks have been consistent growers for years. I like them both but only have enough cash…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith a no-brainer buy?

| Paul Summers

Fundsmith has smashed the return of its benchmark and the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) since inception. Is this the perfect 'buy…

Read more »