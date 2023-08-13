Home » Investing Articles » With interest rates at 5.25%, are Stocks and Shares ISAs still worth it?

With interest rates at 5.25%, are Stocks and Shares ISAs still worth it?

Savings accounts are paying healthy levels of interest right now. However, Stocks and Shares ISAs offer higher returns over the long term, says Ed Sheldon.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop

Image source: Getty Images

Over the last year, the outlook for savers has changed dramatically. With UK interest rates rising to 5.25%, it’s now possible to obtain decent rates of interest on cash savings again. Is it still worth contributing to a Stocks and Shares ISA given the ability to generate solid risk-free returns today? Here’s my take.

Healthy returns on cash

After nearly 15 years of rock-bottom interest rates, those being offered on cash savings products today are certainly attractive.

For example, with a Marcus Cash ISA, I can earn 4.3% AER (annual equivalent rate) on my money right now. Similarly, through JP Morgan’s Chase app, I can generate a return of 3.8% AER on my cash savings.

Beating cash savings

The thing is though, taking a medium- to long-term view, I reckon I can beat these kinds of returns by a wide margin with a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Through this type of ISA, I can invest in a range of growth assets such as stocks, funds, investment trusts, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). And this means my potential returns are much higher than those on offer from savings products.

Tech stocks can deliver huge returns

One strategy that could help me achieve high returns going forward is investing in technology stocks like Apple, Alphabet (Google), and Amazon, or tech-focused investment trusts like Allianz Global Technology.

Over the last five years, Apple shares have risen about 240%. Meanwhile, shares in the Allianz Technology Trust have climbed about 70%.

Past performance isn’t an indicator of future returns, of course. However, given that we’re currently in the midst of a global technology revolution (that looks set to last for years, if not decades), I think there’s a good chance the tech sector will produce attractive returns in the years ahead.

Big gains from smaller UK companies

Another approach that could potentially deliver strong returns is investing in smaller UK businesses that are growing quickly.

Smaller companies are higher-risk investments. But they can produce fantastic returns for investors at times.

Just look at Volex, which manufactures power products for the electric vehicle (EV) industry. Over the last five years, its share price has leapt about 300%.

I think it has further to run, given the expected growth of the global EV market.

Dividend stocks for passive income

A third approach that could work well (especially if I was looking for income today) is investing in dividend stocks.

Given that many UK dividend stocks yield in excess of 5% at present, I reckon that, over the long term, I could achieve total returns (share price gains plus dividends) that are significantly higher than the returns offered by Cash ISAs today.

For example, if I was able to construct a portfolio with an average yield of 5%, I’d only need 3% in capital gains every year to generate total returns of 8% a year.

Strong long-term returns

No matter my preferred strategy, I think that with a bit of research – with the help of experts like The Motley Fool – I should be able to generate returns of 7-12% a year, on average, within a Stocks and Shares ISA over the next five to 10 years.

Therefore, my take is that these investment vehicles are definitely still worth it.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon.com, Apple, and Volex Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon.com, and Apple. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

