Home » Investing Articles » Turning a small ISA into a £200k portfolio (in less than 10 years)

Turning a small ISA into a £200k portfolio (in less than 10 years)

With a regular savings plan and a smart investment strategy, it’s possible to build up significant wealth within an ISA, says Edward Sheldon.

Latest posts by Edward Sheldon, CFA (see all)
Published
Happy male couple looking at a laptop screen together

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing within an ISA is a very effective way to create wealth. With these tax-efficient accounts, it’s possible to build up a substantial amount of capital over time, even if one is starting with a relatively low amount of savings.

Here, I’m going to explain how I’d aim to build a £200k portfolio in under 10 years if I was just beginning my ISA journey today. These are the moves I’d make in an effort to go from zero to hero.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Choosing the right ISA

So, the first thing I’d do is open a Stocks and Shares ISA with a reputable provider such as Hargreaves Lansdown, AJ Bell, or Interactive Investor.

The reason I’d select this type of ISA is that it’s a far more powerful investment vehicle than the Cash version.

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, I’d have access to investments that could really turbocharge my wealth over the long run such as stocks, funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Regular savings

Once my ISA was open, I’d set up a regular savings plan.

Here, I’d crunch the numbers to work out how much I’d need to save per month to achieve my goal, factoring in my potential investment returns.

As an example, I calculate that if I was able to achieve a return of 8.5% per year on my money (more on this below), I’d need to save around £1,200 per month into my ISA to hit £200k in less than 10 years.

Once I knew how much I wanted to save every month, I’d pay this amount into my ISA as soon as I was paid (paying yourself first is one of the most effective ways to save money).

Investing to build wealth

As for how I’d aim to generate a return of 8.5% per year on my savings, I’d invest in the stock market.

Over the long term, the stock market has produced returns of around 7-10% per year. So, I reckon an annualised return of 8.5% is achievable over a decade.

The thing is though, to achieve that kind of return, I’d have to build a decent portfolio.

A handful of stocks isn’t going to cut it. That’s because, if one or two of these stocks underperformed, my overall returns could be significantly lower than 8.5% per year.

So, I’d do my research – with the help of experts like The Motley Fool – and set about building a diversified stock portfolio (at least 15 stocks) that includes a mix of ‘blue-chip’ UK businesses, smaller UK growth companies, and well-known, dominant businesses that are listed overseas.

I’d aim to invest in world-class companies such as London Stock Exchange, Diageo, Rightmove, and Apple, which all have amazing long-term track records when it comes to generating wealth for investors.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that I’d hit the £200k mark in under 10 years with this approach to investing. The stock market can be volatile at times.

However, history shows that stocks tend to outperform most other assets over the long run.

So, I’d be willing to give this wealth-building strategy a shot.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Apple, Diageo Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, London Stock Exchange Group Plc, and Rightmove Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Apple, Diageo Plc, Hargreaves Lansdown Plc, and Rightmove Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

UK shares to buy now: what I’d do with a £1,000 lump sum

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian explains his strategy for investing a £1,000 windfall in the stock market and where to start searching for…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

How to unlock lifelong passive income by investing £20,000 in an ISA

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian demonstrates how using an ISA could possibly leave investors £28,000 richer building a long-term passive income portfolio.

Read more »

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 value shares I’d buy, and 1 I’d avoid!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares offer eye-popping value for money. But one of them is still too risky at today's prices,…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

“The next new $1trn stock will be…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

There are a very select few stocks that have seen their market cap exceed $1trn. And those that bought shares…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares I’d buy during the summer sales!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of top stocks to buy when I next have spare cash to invest. Here are two…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM shares to own as the UK economy sinks

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best stocks to buy for these tough times. Here are a few contenders -- including one…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks to buy now, before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

Some penny stocks look like they might not be penny stocks for much longer. Here are three that I think…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Legal & General shares are too cheap

| Cliff D'Arcy

Legal & General shares have been declining all year. Cliff D'Arcy explains why he thinks they are still a bargain.

Read more »