Home » Investing Articles » Are Barclays shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say!

Are Barclays shares undervalued? Here’s what the charts say!

Barclays shares are regularly cited as being among the cheapest on the FTSE 100. Dr James Fox takes a closer look at the giant banking stock.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Market sentiment towards Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares is particularly negative, even compared to its peers and the rest of the index. This, in itself, is a challenge, because as investors we need these momentum shifts to make our value investing strategies come good.

However, it’s widely recognised that Barclays is particularly cheap. So just how cheap are the shares, and is this an opportunity for investors?

P/E

The most simple of valuation metrics is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. And this is where Barclays’ discount versus its peers first becomes apparent. Currently, it trades at just 4.27x earnings. That’s a fraction of the index average, around 13x, and substantially below the financial sector average, around 10.5x.

UK banks are among the cheapest. That broadly reflects the negative sentiment surrounding the UK economy and cyclical, UK-focused stocks like Barclays.

It’s also worth noting that any good news seems to be largely ignored by the market, with investors focusing on issues such as falling net interest margins over the next two years, rather than a more positive outlook on impairment charges.

Barclays is the cheapest FTSE 100 bank using the P/E ratio. Its valuation comes in at just a fraction of Bank of America (8.98x), Goldman Sachs (14.8x), and even HSBC (6.75x). Interestingly, Barclays broadly trades in line with Georgian bank TBC Bank (4.7x).

P/B

Price-to-book (P/B) ratio is a simple financial metric used to understand how the market values a company compared to the value of its assets. In a nutshell, the P/B ratio gives investors an idea of whether a stock is trading at a higher or lower value than what its assets suggest.

Once again, Barclays looks undervalued here versus its peers. Its P/B ratio is just 0.43, indicating a huge 57% discount versus book value. This is a truly exceptional valuation.

The below chart highlights this phenomenal discount versus its peers. UK-focused lender Lloyds is closest at 0.74x. Meanwhile, we can see that other banks, notably those that are US-listed, trade near or above their book value.

Created at TradingView

Performance

Barclays is less efficient at generating returns than some of its peers. This is demonstrated by the company’s lower-than-average Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE). This is a financial metric that measures a company’s profitability in relation to its tangible equity, essentially how efficiently a company is generating profits using its tangible assets.

The below chart highlights how Barclays compares with its peers. It’s worth highlighting that HSBC has recently upgraded its RoTE guidance to the mid-teens.

Created at TradingView

Conclusion

Although Barclays demonstrates comparatively lower efficiency in delivering returns compared to its peers, it stands out as the most affordably-priced major universal bank I’ve encountered.

However, it’s important to note that an undervalued stock doesn’t inherently guarantee a positive investment outcome. A positive investment trajectory for Barclays hinges on a necessary change in investor sentiment towards the bank, along with a broader upturn in the fortunes of the UK economy.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Bank of America is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc, HSBC Holdings, and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

I’d invest a £20K Stocks and Shares ISA today to target £10K in dividends over 5 years

| Christopher Ruane

This writer reckons that the current market offers some attractive long-term opportunities to invest a Stocks and Shares ISA for…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

No long-term savings? I’d use the Warren Buffett method to build wealth

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane draws some lessons from the mega-successful investing career of Warren Buffett when considering how to grow his own…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Value Shares

Buying 10,810 cheap Tesco shares would give me dividend income of £1,200 this year

| Harvey Jones

Tesco shares combine a healthy dividend yield with growth prospects. The business has done well in a competitive market so…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Scottish Mortgage holds Nvidia, Tesla and Amazon yet it’s still falling. Should I sell?

| Harvey Jones

Scottish Mortgage shares have suffered a torrid time despite the fund's exposure to resurgent US tech. Why did I even…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

How I’d invest £20k in a Stocks and Shares ISA to build long-term wealth

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Explore the battle between growth and dividend stocks to discover a good method for building long-term wealth in a Stocks…

Read more »

Lady wearing a head scarf looks over pages on company financials
Investing Articles

The Capita share price is near a 27-year low! Is this a rare chance to get rich?

| Charlie Carman

The Capita share price has sunk to lows not seen since 1995. Could this be a once-in-a-lifetime buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Electric cars charging in station
Investing Articles

A hidden ex-penny stock to buy for the electric vehicle revolution

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

This ex-penny stock is quietly thriving in the electric vehicle industry and appears on track to keep capitalising on the…

Read more »

A front-view shot of a multi-ethnic family with two children walking down a city street on a cold December night.
Investing Articles

Should investors hurry to sell this amazing value stock?

| John Choong

Next shares have shone thus far in 2023. But with risks rising from lower inflation and higher rates, is it…

Read more »