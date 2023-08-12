Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 value shares I’d buy, and 1 I’d avoid!

2 FTSE 100 value shares I’d buy, and 1 I’d avoid!

These FTSE 100 shares offer eye-popping value for money. But one of them is still too risky at today’s prices, according to our investment writer.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m building a list of the best FTSE 100 value shares to buy for my portfolio. I’m looking for companies that trade on low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and carry dividends above the 3.7% average.

Here are three that have caught my eye recently. Which stocks should I buy and, which ones should I avoid like the plague?

The following earnings multiples and dividend yields are based on broker projections for the current financial year.

DS Smith

Dividend yield: 8.7 times

P/E ratio: 6%

A massive cardboard shortage is sending earnings at DS Smith (LSE:SMDS) through the roof. Sales and profits at the boxmaker jumped 11% and 75% in the 12 months to April, driven by sizeable price hikes across its packaging product portfolio.

There’s good reason to expect the bottom line to keep shooting higher too. It has the scale and the expertise to exploit rapid growth in the global e-commerce and fast-moving consumer goods (FCMG) sectors. The company counts Amazon and Tesco among its large number of huge and loyal clients.

While acquisitions can be dangerous for a business, DS Smith has a long history of success on this front. A strong balance sheet means it has the firepower to continue making earnings-boosting M&A moves, too.

Tesco

Dividend yield: 11.6 times

P/E ratio: 4.3%

Several shares in my portfolio (including DS Smith) give me exposure to the growing e-commerce sector. As the UK’s biggest online grocery operator Tesco (LSE:TSCO) is another stock I’m looking at today.

Internet-generated supermarket sales have lagged the growth seen across the broader retail arena in recent years. But this provides room for spectacular growth as consumer habits change. Consultancy Strategy& predicts that e-grocery could make up 26% of all food shopping by 2030. That’s up from 11% today.

But despite this bright outlook I’m not tempted to buy Tesco shares today. I don’t like the fierce price wars it’s locked into, led by the value chains Aldi and Lidl as they expand their store estates. Rising online competition is another major worry for me.

Profit margins are wafer thin at supermarkets. Tesco’s adjusted operating margin fell to just 3.8% last year. As discounting heats up and costs rise this gives little scope for profits growth.

GSK

Dividend yield: 9.3 times

P/E ratio: 4.2%

I think buying GSK (LSE:GSK) shares is a much better way to use my hard-earned cash. I expect demand for its drugs to march higher amid rapid population growth and soaring healthcare spending in emerging markets.

The FTSE firm is focused on fast-growing therapy areas to drive profits as well, a strategy that is paying off. Sales of its vaccines for example rose 15% (excluding Covid-19 products) in quarter two, driven by strong demand for its Shingrix shingles treatment.

GSK needs to work extremely hard to improve its underwhelming product pipeline. But the company’s excellent R&D track record leads me to think it has what it takes to develop the next generation of blockbuster drugs.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has positions in DS Smith. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon.com, DS Smith, GSK, and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

“The next new $1trn stock will be…”

| The Motley Fool Staff

There are a very select few stocks that have seen their market cap exceed $1trn. And those that bought shares…

Read more »

Union Jack flag in a castle shaped sandcastle on a beautiful beach in brilliant sunshine
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE 250 shares I’d buy during the summer sales!

| Royston Wild

I'm building a list of top stocks to buy when I next have spare cash to invest. Here are two…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM shares to own as the UK economy sinks

| Royston Wild

I'm looking for the best stocks to buy for these tough times. Here are a few contenders -- including one…

Read more »

British bank notes and coins
Investing Articles

3 penny stocks to buy now, before it’s too late?

| Alan Oscroft

Some penny stocks look like they might not be penny stocks for much longer. Here are three that I think…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

5 reasons why Legal & General shares are too cheap

| Cliff D'Arcy

Legal & General shares have been declining all year. Cliff D'Arcy explains why he thinks they are still a bargain.

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Learn the passive income secrets of the UK’s ISA millionaires

| Alan Oscroft

What's the best way to build up a passive income pot in an ISA? Well, who better to ask than…

Read more »

Man shopping in supermarket
Investing Articles

Close to its 52-week lows, this Warren Buffett stock looks like great value

| Stephen Wright

Down 16% this year, which Warren Buffett stock does Stephen Wright think is great value?

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s why I bought this exciting penny share with its 4% payout

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she added this penny share, with its enticing dividend yield and exciting growth prospects, to her…

Read more »