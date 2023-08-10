Home » Investing Articles » Here’s one FTSE 250 stock not to be missed right now!

Here’s one FTSE 250 stock not to be missed right now!

This Fool details what she would describe as an unmissable opportunity in this FTSE 250 house builder after a trading update yesterday.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One FTSE 250 stock I want to take a closer look at is Bellway Homes (LSE: BWY). It released a trading update yesterday and I feel it could be an overlooked opportunity due to mixed results.

Residential house builder

Bellway is one of the UK’s leading housebuilders. With roots stretching back over 75 years, a lot of the firm’s developments are situated on brownfield land. This is land earmarked by the government for urban renewal.

Let’s start by taking a look at Bellway’s share price. As I write, the shares are trading for 2,190p. At this time last year, they were trading for 2,394p, which is a 8% drop over a 12-month period. Interestingly, the FTSE 250 index as a whole is also down just over 9% over a 12-month period.

Results and opportunities

Bellway released a trading update for the year ending 31 July 2023 yesterday. Many analysts expected a downturn, primarily due to the current economic uncertainty, but Bellway shares didn’t plummet as some expected.

Bellway said that revenue is expected to come in around £3.4bn, a slight decrease from last year but in line with guidance provided previously. In addition to this, build completions and average selling prices also dipped slightly. Furthermore, operating margins fell mainly due to higher building costs. It also said that reservation rates fell by close to 30%.

It’s easy to identify the root cause of many of Bellway’s issues. The cost-of-living crisis, higher mortgage rates and soaring inflation have adversely impacted many FTSE 250 stocks, including house builders.

It would be easy for me to review Bellway’s recent results and avoid the shares. However, there were some signs of life elsewhere that could tempt me into buying the shares. To start with, it has a cash-rich balance sheet with £232m in the coffers. In addition to this, it has streamlined its workforce, which will no doubt lessen expenses during a tough time economically. Furthermore, it has plenty of land to fall back on for future projects as well as a healthy order book of close to 4,500 homes, which is pleasing to see despite the current macroeconomic picture.

A FTSE 250 stock I would buy

Despite Bellway’s update, which could be seen as negative in the main, it was expected. I’m more interested in its future prospects, which I think look bright. Demand for housing is outstripping supply, which in the long term could translate into future earnings and investor returns. Bellway has cash in the bank to deal with the current stormy waters too.

Speaking of returns, Bellway shares possess a dividend yield of over 6% right now. This is substantially higher than the FTSE 250 average. I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed. Furthermore, the shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.

To conclude, macroeconomic factors have and may continue to impact Bellway shares, at least in the short term. I invest for the long term. With that in mind, I believe Bellway shares are a great opportunity right now. I’d happily buy some shares when I have the spare cash to do so.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Silhouette of a bull standing on top of a landscape with the sun setting behind it
Investing Articles

With an 8% payout, here’s one cheap stock to boost my passive income!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes this FTSE 100 stock to boost her passive income, given its enticing yield and…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 stocks have soared over 1, 2, 3, and 5 years. I’ll buy one

| Harvey Jones

These two FTSE 100 stocks have been consistent growers for years. I like them both but only have enough cash…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

Here’s why Persimmon shares could be the FTSE 100’s best buy

| Alan Oscroft

Persimmon shares are down 50% in five years. But on the back of H1 results, it looks like 2023 could…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

Should I buy these eye-catching FTSE 100 dividend shares today?

| Royston Wild

These FTSE dividend shares have grabbed my attention following recent results. Should I take the plunge and buy them for…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Is Fundsmith a no-brainer buy?

| Paul Summers

Fundsmith has smashed the return of its benchmark and the FTSE 100 (INDEXFTSE:UKX) since inception. Is this the perfect 'buy…

Read more »

Young black woman in a wheelchair working online from home
Investing Articles

Are Rolls-Royce shares now too expensive to buy at 208p?

| Harvey Jones

When I bought Rolls-Royce shares last autumn they only cost me 81p each. I'd pay a lot more today, but…

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

1 no-brainer reason to buy Scottish Mortgage shares

| John Fieldsend

Here’s why I bought Scottish Mortgage shares, and why I think the future might be very bright for this growth-oriented…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Growth Shares

If I’d invested £1k in this FTSE 100 gem 20 years ago I’d be up 14 times

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith stretches out his time horizon and finds a FTSE 100 stalwart that has generated solid share price returns…

Read more »