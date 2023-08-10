Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’d turn £5 a day into £7,678 of yearly passive income

Here’s how I’d turn £5 a day into £7,678 of yearly passive income

It’s possible to build a healthy passive income starting from scratch. Our writer explores how and what’s involved.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The UK stock market includes dozens of dividend shares. And this cash-distributing variety offers an excellent way to earn regular passive income.

One day I’d like to replace some of my earnt income with one that I don’t need to work for. I know it won’t come immediately, but with a considered and long-term approach I’d expect to get there.

Magic of compounding

On average, FTSE 100 shares have managed to return 8% a year, including dividends. If it doesn’t sound like much, note that it can certainly add up in the long run.

That’s partly due to the magic of compounding. This mathematical marvel effectively means investors can earn dividends on their dividends. When repeated, it has the effect of amplifying gains over time.

But first, I’d need to find suitable stocks to own.

Shares I’d buy

To avoid putting all my eggs in one basket, I’d aim to own a basket of shares. That way, if one suffers a company-specific issue, the others can help to spread my risk.

One cost-effective idea is to buy a FTSE 100 index fund. This would be a simple option where I’d effectively own all 100 shares.

But as I like more control over what I own and a focus on passive income, my preference is to own a basket of carefully selected UK stocks.

If I had spare cash in my Stocks and Shares ISA to devote to a passive income strategy, I’d buy Phoenix Group, Legal & General, British American Tobacco, Rio Tinto and Aviva.

CompanyDividend YieldDividend Cover
Phoenix Group9.5 %1.6
Legal & General8.6 %1.9
British American Tobacco8.4 %1.7
Rio Tinto8.2 %1.6
Aviva8.2 %1.9

It’s important not to solely focus on dividend yield though. Although it’s important, it’s not the only factor to consider.

Earning reliable passive income

To decide if a company’s dividend is reliable, I’d look at a measure called dividend cover. This notes by how much the dividend is covered by its earnings.

The larger this number, the better. But generally, I’d consider shares that display 1.2 or greater. Note that my selected shares offer a dividend cover of 1.7 and an average yield of 8.6%. That sounds pretty good to me.

Note that there are some higher yields available in the FTSE 100. But I’d say a dividend yield over 10% might not be sustainable. And as payouts can be cut or suspended by management, opting for unsustainable dividends might not be wise.

Many factors can affect a business, so I’d need to monitor my stocks to ensure they continue to meet my criteria. But sources like The Motley Fool could help with that.

£7,678 a year

If I had £5 a day to devote to this strategy, that equates to £1,825 a year. With my basket of shares yielding 8.6%, the dividends would total £157.

As I alluded to earlier, I’d need a long-term approach to build a solid second income though. Of course, it’s not guaranteed and my investments could go down as well as up.

But I calculate that by continuing to make regular investments over 20 years, I should be able to grow my pot to around £90,000. And that should be enough to earn a neat £7,678 a year in passive income.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

How these 2 LSE stocks could make me a second income of £1,780!

| Simon Watkins

These 2 LSE stocks pay high dividends, can be bought at big discounts to their year highs and could pay…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Dividend Shares

Is the 15% dividend yield forecast for this FTSE 250 stock too good to be true?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith notes the already generous dividend yield of a FTSE 250 stock but considers the even more promising dividend…

Read more »

Businesswoman calculating finances in an office
Investing Articles

£50k in savings? I’d invest in dividend stocks to build wealth and retire early

| John Fieldsend

A lump sum can be a great place to start building wealth. Here’s how I’d go about it by building…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Missed RC365’s share price gains? Here’s how I’d aim to find the next hot growth stock

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

RC365 shares have produced explosive returns. Here, Edward Sheldon reveals how he'd try to find the next big stock market…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Will RC365 shares push higher still? Here’s what the charts say

| Dr. James Fox

RC365 shares are the hottest UK-listed stock this year, up 706% over 12 months. Dr James Fox explores whether it's…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Top Stocks

5 shares that Fools wish they’d bought

| The Motley Fool Staff

As investors, when we hear "the one that got away", many of us will immediately think of shares we wanted…

Read more »

Young Asian woman holding a cup of takeaway coffee and folders containing paperwork, on her way into the office
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’d aim to turn an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into £1m

| Harshil Patel

Building a million-pound Stocks and Shares ISA from scratch might seem like an ambitious goal. Our writer explores how it…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 shares I think are too cheap to miss!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 shares offer brilliant all-round value at current prices. Here's why I'd buy them today and aim to…

Read more »