Home » Investing Articles » 3 FTSE 100 shares I think are too cheap to miss!

3 FTSE 100 shares I think are too cheap to miss!

These FTSE 100 shares offer brilliant all-round value at current prices. Here’s why I’d buy them today and aim to hold them for the long term.

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m searching for the best FTSE 100 bargain stocks to buy following recent market volatility. Here are three I’ll be looking to buy when I have spare cash to invest.

The following price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples and dividend yields are based on broker projections for the current financial year.

HSBC Holdings

P/E ratio: 6.4 times

Dividend yield: 7.6%

As a major player in Asia’s banking sector, HSBC Holdings is in great shape to profit from surging wealth levels there. Trouble in China’s real estate sector is a problem, but overall things look extremely bright in its core markets.

This is why the bank is selling assets in the West and diverting resources to these fast-growing regions. It’s spending $6bn between 2021 and 2025 in Hong Kong, Singapore and China. This is part of its plan to grow profits by double-digit percentages in the medium to long term.

HSBC has considerable brand strength to help it achieve its aims too. It was recently named the strongest consumer brand in Hong Kong by Kantar, for example.

Anglo American

P/E ratio: 9.6 times

Dividend yield: 4.3%

Mining businesses like Anglo American face trouble in the near term if raw materials demand remains weak. Prices of metals have shrunk in the year to date as China’s economy has struggled.

But I expect commodities producers to recover strongly from this current blip. Once economic conditions normalise, demand for metals is likely to soar for a variety of reasons. The renewable energy and electric vehicle sectors alone are tipped to suck up vast amounts of base metals alone.

This bodes well for Anglo American. It supplies a vast selection of metals that are critical for the green revolution, including copper, nickel and manganese.

What’s more, the company’s robust balance sheet gives it an opportunity to boost earnings through acquisitions and investment in existing assets. The FTSE firm’s net-debt-to-underlying EBITDA stood at just 0.9 times as of June.

Airtel Africa

P/E ratio: 9.3 times

Dividend yield: 4%

Consumer interest in Airtel Africa’s telecoms and financial services is soaring across its emerging markets. It’s currently the second-largest telecoms provider on the continent.

Over the 12 months to June, the firm’s customer base grew by 11.5m people to 143.1m. Meanwhile revenues (at constant currencies) leapt 20.4% to $1.4bn, reflecting rapid economic growth and increasing populations.

GSMA Intelligence predicts there will be an extra 100m mobile subscribers in the company’s Sub-Saharan territories between 2022 and 2025. Encouragingly Airtel is rapidly expanding to capitalise on this opportunity, too. Its 4G network continues to grow, while it also launched its mobile banking operations in Nigeria just last year.

Unfavourable currency movements can often damage earnings, but I still like Airtel shares today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc and HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

A once-in-a-decade opportunity to buy dividend shares this cheap

| Alan Oscroft

Should we stock up on all those big high-yield dividend shares on offer now? Well, I'd take a bit of…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

How to turn a £20k ISA into a £21,260 second income

| Alan Oscroft

I dream of putting my feet up and living on a second income from dividend shares. With a bit of…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Turning an empty Stocks and Shares ISA into a £1m portfolio!

| Charlie Carman

Investing in a Stocks and Shares ISA is a tax-efficient way to target a million-pound portfolio. Charlie Carman explains how…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

2 of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for a passive income!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE 100 dividend stocks are two of the best I currently own. Here's why I think they're great stocks…

Read more »

Young female business analyst looking at a graph chart while working from home
Investing Articles

Here’s one penny stock with a 4.5% payout and top growth prospects!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor explains why she likes the look of this penny stock, which currently pays a dividend and has good…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

How I’d turn an empty £20k ISA into world-class passive income of £36,339 a year

| Harvey Jones

FTSE 100 dividend shares look brilliant value at the moment. I'd buy these five to generate a lifelong passive income…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s how Warren Buffett helped me buy this FTSE stock!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Legendary investor Warren Buffett has helped shape many people's portfolios indirectly. Here’s how he helped our Fool.

Read more »

Middle-aged white male courier delivering boxes to young black lady
Investing Articles

Here’s one top income stock to buy for long-term returns and growth

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains why this income stock could be a good addition to her holdings for stable returns and future…

Read more »