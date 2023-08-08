Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » Who spotted this warning sign for IAG shares?

Who spotted this warning sign for IAG shares?

Jon Smith points out something he noticed around IAG shares when he was going over the financials in the latest half-year results.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The latest results for International Consolidated Airlines (LSE:IAG) came out at the end of July. The half-year figures were positive, with growth in a number of key areas. Since the pandemic pressure has eased, IAG shares have also lifted. In fact, over the past year, the stock is up 40%. Yet there’s something in the latest report that doesn’t quite add up for me.

Before and after Covid-19

The warning sign I’ve spotted relates to the business before and after the impact of the pandemic. Let’s rewind to 2019, the last full financial year before Covid-19 hit. The share price started the year close to 600p, and although it was volatile throughout the 12 months, it finished the year around 560p.

For the full-year, IAG posted a profit after tax of €1.7bn. Given the trading updates throughout the year, investors valued this kind of performance with a share price in the 500p-600p range. So far, so good.

In the latest half-year results, the business has swung to a profit after tax of €921m. This is much better than the loss of €654m from the same period last year.

If I extrapolate this further forward, I’d say that a full-year profit of €1.8bn-€2bn is realistic. This ties in with the guidance from the company that it expects to be at 97% capacity of pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2023.

Yet here’s the kicker. IAG shares are currently at 168p. This is a far cry from the 500p-600p levels from 2019 when the company made less money than it had forecasted to make this year. This isn’t a good sign.

Noting caution on the comparison

I accept that the business isn’t in exactly the same position as it was back in 2019. The price of commodities such as jet fuel is higher. General inflation levels currently add another level of complexity to costings.

The new share issuance in 2020 via a rights issue also had the impact of lowering the share price. Therefore, it’s impossible to overlay 2019 and 2023 perfectly as there are key differences to take into account.

Still not convinced

From my perspective, even compensating for a generous margin of error, there’s a stark difference in the share price between pre and post pandemic. I think this partly reflects that investors are much more cautious about the business than just a few years back.

This is important because some investors might be tempted to buy the stock with the aim of it reaching 500p again. Yet if the profitability and capacity are now back close to the 2019 levels and we’re nowhere near 500p, I simply don’t see how it’s going to reach that on the current trajectory.

We’d need to see something spectacular in the coming couple of years to propel the share price that much higher. Yet the business has flagged up the negative “potential impact of geopolitical and macroeconomic volatility on the price of fuel and consumer confidence, as well as the impact of… strikes”. So it’s unlikely the outlook is going to be plain sailing.

In short, I feel the results are a warning sign for investors to set more realistic expectations for where the IAG share price could trade from here.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

This Nasdaq-smashing FTSE growth monster looks like one of the best shares to buy now

| Harvey Jones

I've been hunting around for the best shares to buy from the FTSE 100 and I think this looks like…

Read more »

Father working from home and taking care of baby
Investing Articles

A shrewd insider is buying this FTSE 250 stock

| James Beard

A large number of Dr Martens shares have recently been bought by an insider. Should I do the same and…

Read more »

Diverse group of friends cheering sport at bar together
Investing Articles

If I’d invested £8k in this stunning FTSE 100 share 20 years ago I’d have £1m today

| Harvey Jones

This FTSE 100 share has beaten almost every other company on the index for two decades. So what about the…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

1 FTSE 100 stock I’d buy today and it’s not Lloyds or Rolls-Royce

| John Fieldsend

Lloyds and Rolls-Royce get more attention than most FTSE 100 stocks, but they’re not the first place I’d look to…

Read more »

Young female couple boarding their plane at the airport to go on holiday.
Investing Articles

After a 7% pullback, are easyJet shares a great investment?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

easyJet shares have taken a recent nosedive and they currently look quite cheap. Are they worth buying? Edward Sheldon provides…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

A battered FTSE 100 stock I’m buying in August

| Andrew Mackie

Several stocks in the FTSE 100 are trading in bargain territory, but one in particular has caught the attention of…

Read more »

Black woman using loudspeaker to be heard
Investing Articles

These might be the best shares to buy now!

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

These companies look perfectly positioned to thrive due to shifting trends in the economy. As such, they could be among…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Why do British investors love IAG shares?

| James Beard

A European trading platform has revealed that IAG shares are the most popular among its British investors. I want to…

Read more »