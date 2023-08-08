Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How I can aim for £10k a year from dividend shares for the price of a daily coffee

How I can aim for £10k a year from dividend shares for the price of a daily coffee

Jon Smith explains how even a relatively small amount invested in the right dividend shares can yield strong results over time in the market.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It’s not much of a surprise, but coffee in central London is painfully expensive. I recently paid £5 for one and it still bothers me today! Granted, there’s nothing wrong with buying a coffee when I’m out and about. Yet it’s worth stopping and thinking about the potential alternative use of that money if it was invested in dividend shares.

Saving up, investing wisely

I’m not suggesting that each day I invest £5 in an income stock of my choice. The transaction fees would be extortionate and render the whole exercise pointless. What I’d rather do is save the £5 each day and invest the sum of £150 each month (assuming 30 days in the month).

From this angle, the £150 has enough weight to add value to my portfolio (even if I’m starting out from zero). The key isn’t so much the amount I invest, but the dividend stocks I target.

At the moment, the FTSE 100 average dividend yield is 3.74%. Yet this includes nine stocks that have a yield of less than 1%. So if I’m active and pick the shares myself, I feel I can easily boost my yield to the 6% level.

Some stocks that I’d include if I was implementing this idea today would be Land Securities (6.14% yield), NatWest Group (6.46%) and Aviva (8.06%).

My preference would be to invest the £150 each month in a different stock. Over time, this would give me a nice mix of sectors that acts to diversify my income stream.

A couple of notes of caution

Before everyone stops buying coffee, there are some points to note. I’m obviously gong to try and pick dividend shares that are sustainable and have a good track record of paying out money. Yet it’s impossible to perfectly predict the future.

For example, NatWest might struggle with loan defaults on mortgages due to high interest rates. This might cause it to cut the dividend next year thanks to lower earnings.

Another element is the reinvestment risk. When I get paid a dividend, I’m going to invest that money back in the market. This helps to compound my returns. Yet the dividend yield will change over time. When I reinvest, it might be a lower yield than I initially expected.

Making £10k a year

If I keep investing the coffee money each month, I’ll potentially have a pot worth just under £167k after year 32. From the following year, my portfolio should generate £10k just from passive income.

This also doesn’t take into account any capital gains from share price increases over that period. Given the long-term trend of the stock market, I’d be fairly confident that I’d be able to enjoy some gains over that period too.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Land Securities Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Dividend Shares

Mature black couple enjoying shopping together in UK high street
Investing Articles

What I’d need to invest in the FTSE 100 index to give up work and live off the income

| Harvey Jones

A FTSE 100 index tracker gives investors access to scores of UK blue-chips. But I hope to generate higher income…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

3 FTSE dividend stocks near 52-week lows to buy today?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Ed Sheldon highlights three well-known, ‘blue-chip’ stocks that are out of favour and currently trading near 52-week lows. Is this…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

How I’d aim to turn an empty ISA portfolio into a second income worth £196,308!

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox explains how easy it is to begin the journey towards earning a second income, even when starting…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

£250 a month of FTSE 100 shares could create a second income of £27,187 a year

| Harshil Patel

FTSE 100 shares offer some of the most attractive dividends. Our writer considers how to use them to build a…

Read more »

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Aviva shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Aviva shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. Charlie Carman outlines how many he'd need…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

NatWest shares look cheap after the Nigel Farage debacle

| John Fieldsend

NatWest shares are near a 52-week low after recent events have hit the bank’s share price. Here’s whether I’m buying…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Looking for quality dividend shares? Here’s one I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for the best dividend shares and breaks down one stock that increased its payout for 43…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

AI could disrupt this FTSE 100 giant, but here’s why I’d buy its shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how this FTSE 100 stock has been impacted by the artificial intelligence revolution and why she would…

Read more »