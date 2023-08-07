Home » Investing Articles » Are Rolls-Royce shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

Are Rolls-Royce shares the greatest bargain on the FTSE 100?

The Rolls-Royce share price still looks incredibly cheap despite recent strength. But is the engineer a steal or a value trap that investors should avoid?

Latest posts by Royston Wild (see all)
Published
| More on:
Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After a prolonged period of stagnation in 2023, Rolls-Royce’s (LSE:RR) share price has sprung back into life. Up 36% during the past fortnight, the FTSE 100 engineer is now trading at three-and-a-half-year highs.

Yet at 210p each the company’s shares still look mega cheap on paper. City analysts are tipping a 194% increase in annual earnings in 2023. This results in a forward-looking price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.2.

Any sub-1 reading indicates that a share is undervalued. The PEG ratio remains below this benchmark through to 2025 too.

So should I buy Rolls shares for my portfolio this August? Or would long-term value investors like me be better off buying other cheap FTSE stocks?

Forecasts upgraded

It’s easy to see why interest in Rolls shares has exploded. Two trading updates in quick succession have seen brokers significantly upgrade their earnings forecasts for the firm.

The engine builder continues to ride high as the recovery in the travel industry rolls on. In fact the scale of the rebound, along with the success of the firm’s transformation programme, has even taken the firm’s management by surprise.

So Rolls has lifted its underlying operating profit forecast for the full year to between £1.2bn and £1.4bn. That’s up from a range of £800m to £1bn.

Free cash flow guidance has also been upgraded in recent days to a range of £900m to £1bn from a previously predicted £600m to £800m.

The business is a major servicer of commercial plane engines and is thriving as the airline industry springs back. In fact, nearly half its revenues came from its Civil Aerospace unit in H1 as large engine flying hours leapt to 83% of pre-pandemic levels. Sales at the division rose by more than a third (38%) year on year.

But this isn’t the whole story. Rolls is also enjoying massive success elsewhere. Defence revenues rose 15% between January and June, while Power Systems sales leapt 24%.

Why I’m avoiding Rolls shares

This is all great news, of course. So why haven’t I bought Rolls-Royce shares?

The main reason is the large amount of debt that remains on the company balance sheet. This fell more than £400m in the first half. But it remained at a beefy £2.8bn as of June.

This worries me for several reasons. Product development in aerospace and defence requires vast amounts of cash, and high levels of debt can affect a firm’s ability to exploit new growth opportunities or fund existing programmes.

Significant amounts of drawn debt need to be repaid over the short term too. Some £500m is due in 2024, and another £800m needs repaying the year after. This is concerning as conditions in its end markets could sharply worsen if interest rates keep rising and the global economy remains weak.

New chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic will be delighted with the company’s turnaround so far. But Rolls is at the beginning of a journey, and buying its shares still involves a large amount of risk. This is why I’d rather buy other cheap FTSE 100 stocks today.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Aviva shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Aviva shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. Charlie Carman outlines how many he'd need…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

NatWest shares look cheap after the Nigel Farage debacle

| John Fieldsend

NatWest shares are near a 52-week low after recent events have hit the bank’s share price. Here’s whether I’m buying…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

UK shares: is 2023 a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| John Choong

With UK shares trading at historic discounts, could bold investors end up reaping big future gains if the economy recovers?

Read more »

Smiling mortgage couple
Investing Articles

3 choices for a new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

| Cliff D'Arcy

How would I invest £20,000 into a new Stocks and Shares ISA at the moment? I'm not exactly sure, but…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Looking for quality dividend shares? Here’s one I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for the best dividend shares and breaks down one stock that increased its payout for 43…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d buy with Warren Buffett’s $147bn in cash!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway group has amassed a cash pile of $147bn. Here's how I'd invest this colossal sum today…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

AI could disrupt this FTSE 100 giant, but here’s why I’d buy its shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how this FTSE 100 stock has been impacted by the artificial intelligence revolution and why she would…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA portfolio into a rising second income of £27,500 a year!

| Ben McPoland

There are now thousands of ISA millionaires in the UK. So the roadmap to earning a substantial second income from…

Read more »