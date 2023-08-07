Home » Investing Articles » 3 choices for a new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

3 choices for a new £20,000 Stocks and Shares ISA

How would I invest £20,000 into a new Stocks and Shares ISA at the moment? I’m not exactly sure, but it might be in one of these three options.

Latest posts by Cliff D'Arcy (see all)
Published
Smiling mortgage couple

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have a very tricky hurdle to clear in the coming days. My wife has asked me what she should do with three new Stocks and Shares ISAs — one each for herself, our son (22), and our daughter (19). Eek.

Having recently received a tax-free windfall from her long-term corporate savings, my wife can afford to invest the maximum £20,000 yearly allowance into all three Individual Savings Accounts (ISAs) in one go. But how should she invest this £60k?

Why use Stocks and Shares ISAs?

As a big fan of ISAs, my wife invests the full £20k into stocks and shares pretty much every tax year, but why? The simple answer is that her money can avoid various taxes inside this tax-free wrapper around her investments.

Also, as a long-term investor looking to generate extra income and capital gains, it makes sense for her to invest in shares for the long run. But which markets should she (and our children) buy now?

I am unable to predict the future

One thing 37 years as an investor has taught me is that, in financial markets, the future rarely resembles the past. This year’s star shares can become next year’s dog stocks — and vice versa.

Hence, when I hand out investment guidance (not regulated advice!) to family and friends, the point I stress most is that I cannot predict the future. All I aim to do is hand out sensible, calculated insight, based on my experiences as a veteran value investor.

That said, I have given my wife three different (but partly similar) options for these new ISAs. Here they are:

1. Bet on the US

In 12 of the last 13 calendar years, returns from the US stock market have beaten those generated by the rest of the world. Thus, betting on American shares has been by far the best option since 2010.

My son — a mathematician and programmer — is very interested in US tech and culture, so this might be his preferred option. However, I have warned him that American stocks are very expensive currently. The S&P 500 trades on a premium rating of 20.3 times earnings, while offering a lowly dividend yield of 1.5% a year.

2. Back the UK

My second option — what I expect to be my wife’s preferred choice — would be to buy unloved and undervalued UK blue-chip shares.

Today, the elite FTSE 100 index trades on a rating of under 10.5 times earnings, generating a tasty earnings yield of 9.6%. What’s more, the index offers a forward dividend yield of 4.1% a year, covered more than 2.3 times by earnings.

My wife likes to buy and hold (or ‘fire and forget’) with her investments, so I suspect that she will take the low-risk option of investing in a FTSE 100 tracker fund with tiny fees.

3. Go global

My daughter is off to medical school shortly, aiming to qualify as a doctor in five or six years. She finds investing incredibly boring and will have no time to think about it. For her, I have suggested the broadest of diversified stock portfolios: a low-cost global tracker fund investing in thousands of top companies.

So, there you have it: three different choices for three different investors. Now let’s see who picks what!

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Female analyst sat at desk looking at pie charts on paper
Investing Articles

Here’s how many Aviva shares I’d need to buy for a £100 monthly income!

| Charlie Carman

Aviva shares offer one of the highest dividend yields in the FTSE 100. Charlie Carman outlines how many he'd need…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Investing Articles

NatWest shares look cheap after the Nigel Farage debacle

| John Fieldsend

NatWest shares are near a 52-week low after recent events have hit the bank’s share price. Here’s whether I’m buying…

Read more »

Glowing 2023 year among normal numbers on dark black background
Investing Articles

UK shares: is 2023 a once-in-a-decade opportunity to get rich?

| John Choong

With UK shares trading at historic discounts, could bold investors end up reaping big future gains if the economy recovers?

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Looking for quality dividend shares? Here’s one I like

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor is looking for the best dividend shares and breaks down one stock that increased its payout for 43…

Read more »

Fans of Warren Buffett taking his photo
Investing Articles

Here’s what I’d buy with Warren Buffett’s $147bn in cash!

| Cliff D'Arcy

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway group has amassed a cash pile of $147bn. Here's how I'd invest this colossal sum today…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

AI could disrupt this FTSE 100 giant, but here’s why I’d buy its shares

| Sumayya Mansoor

This Fool explains how this FTSE 100 stock has been impacted by the artificial intelligence revolution and why she would…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA portfolio into a rising second income of £27,500 a year!

| Ben McPoland

There are now thousands of ISA millionaires in the UK. So the roadmap to earning a substantial second income from…

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

Interest rates at 5.25%! Can I now earn more in a Cash ISA than in a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| John Fieldsend

Interest rates have gone up yet again. Now at 5.25%, is a Cash ISA or a Stocks and Shares ISA…

Read more »