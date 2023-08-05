Stock market recovery 2023: a rare opportunity to build a £1m ISA?

Capitalising on bargains during the 2023 stock market recovery could help investors propel their Stocks and Shares ISAs to new heights. Here’s how.

With inflation finally starting to cool, investors are regaining confidence, allowing the stock market to begin recovering from last year’s volatility. We’re not out of the woods yet. But, economic forecasts are becoming increasingly optimistic, with a recession seemingly likely to be avoided.

Providing no more spanners are thrown into the works, the stock market’s upward momentum could propel investment portfolios. After all, the most lucrative periods to invest throughout history have almost always been right after a crash or correction.

So with that in mind, let’s explore how capitalising on this opportunity could lead to a £1m ISA.

Leveraging the stock market recovery

Investors have typically yielded average returns of around 10% a year, looking at the leading indices in the UK and US. At least, that’s when the financial markets aren’t in turmoil.

During a crash or correction, double-digit losses are common, even among some of the best businesses in the world. Why? Because humans aren’t exactly known for making rational decisions when their money is seemingly evaporating.

Loss aversion is a difficult instinct to overcome. And the knee-jerk reaction to act and sell when stocks are in freefall is usually a mistake. Fortunately, those with a stomach for volatility can capitalise on other investors’ mistakes. And instead of panicking at the sight of falling prices, they start buying fantastic companies at massive discounts.

The more popular way of saying this is ‘buy low, sell high’. And it’s a proven strategy for unlocking far superior returns in the long run. Even if an investor only bolsters their annual return by an extra 2%, that’s enough to cut years off the journey to become a stock market millionaire.

For example, let’s say an investor can max out their ISA each year. At a 10% return, starting from scratch would take approximately 18 years to reach seven-figure territory. But if this return is boosted to 12%, the time is cut by roughly two years.

Building a £1m ISA isn’t risk-free

Even capitalising on the opportunities within the 2023 stock market recovery, risk is still unavoidable. For starters, a sudden downturn in the economy could derail the progress made to date. And on the business level, residual effects of heightened interest rates and inflation on consumers could cripple certain industries.

For example, capital-intensive sectors like real estate might struggle to keep up with hiked interest payments if they can’t keep occupancy levels high enough. This is proving particularly problematic for commercial office space operators now that the world is used to remote working.

But the threats aren’t just isolated to current events. Investing is a life-long journey during which many unforeseen threats will emerge. And, eventually, a stock market crash or correction will once again send stock prices into a spiral – probably more than once over the next 30 years.

Depending on the timing of these events, it may take longer than expected to build a £1m ISA. Nevertheless, the unpleasant periods of volatility also create new opportunities to capitalise on recoveries.

That means investors who prepare in advance can once again capitalise on the situation and position themselves for even better returns in the long run.