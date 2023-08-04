Home » Investing Articles » Investing For Beginners » With £1k to invest, here are 3 ways to find cheap shares

With £1k to invest, here are 3 ways to find cheap shares

Jon Smith runs over a mix of some straightforward and some more complex methods to try and find cheap shares in the market.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I find that I often have more ideas and stocks to buy than I have free cash to invest. I doubt that I’m alone in that. Yet if I put the shoe on the other foot, what if I have £1k ready to go now? In that case, I need to filter for a way to find some cheap shares to buy. Here are three ways that I go about screening for good value.

Looking at the past year

The first technique I use is historical performance. The classic financial disclaimer states that “past performance is no guarantee of future returns.” The message is clear that just because a stock has moved a certain way in the past, it doesn’t mean that this will continue in the future.

It’s as true for stocks that have fallen as those that have risen. Just because a share has dropped by X%, doesn’t mean that it’s going to fall to zero.

So as a first step to look for a cheap stock, I filter for companies that have dropped by at least 20% in value over the past year. At present, there are 12 stocks in the FTSE 100 that fit this description. Granted, some of these have genuine problems that would make me want to avoid buying. But the filter can at least help me to make a start.

Tying in share price movements to financials

The second level beyond just pure share price movements is comparing that to the change in company earnings. For example, a stock might have fallen by 50%, but earnings might have only dropped by 10%. In that case, the overreaction by investors could mean the stock is undervalued.

Fortunately, I don’t have to do all the maths by myself. The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio gives me a figure that represents this value. The higher the number the more chance that the share is overvalued, whereas a low number can indicate the opposite. There’s no hard and fast rule on what a low number is, I personally use anything below 10 as a line in the sand for being good value.

Filtering for stocks with low P/E values can be a great way to spot some opportunities. As a side note, the ratio only works for businesses that are making a profit. This is a limitation, as I can’t get a handle on value if the firm is currently loss-making.

Filtering for earnings growth

The final layer I can add is to take into account the projected growth rate of earnings. The P/E ratio is great, but takes the latest reported earnings per share.

Some shares can be cheap because investors aren’t factoring in the large growth potential in future earnings. If two stocks had the same P/E ratio but one was due to grow earnings by 50% next year and the other was likely to be stagnant, I’d place greater value on the first company.

For this, I can use the price/earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG). This takes into account not just the share price relative to earnings, but the expected growth rate of the earnings. If the ratio is below 1, it can indicate an undervalued stock.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing For Beginners

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Starting today, could I turn £100 into £1m with a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

History tells me there's a chance that investing a small amount today in a Stocks and Shares ISA could growth…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

£0 in savings? I’d aim for £25k in annual passive income with 3 simple steps!

| Charlie Carman

It's possible to build a healthy passive income portfolio starting from scratch by investing in dividend stocks. Charlie Carman explains…

Read more »

A young Asian woman holding up her index finger
Investing Articles

Is it possible to aim for a million from minimum wage?

| John Fieldsend

A million pounds is a dream target for a lot of investors. Here are some strategies to aim for a…

Read more »

Young woman wearing a headscarf on virtual call using headphones
Investing For Beginners

Interest rates increase AGAIN. Here’s how I can profit from the FTSE 100

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how he can still be profitable when investing in FTSE 100 stocks despite the impact of higher…

Read more »

Stack of one pound coins falling over
Investing Articles

What do higher interest rates mean for the stock market?

| Dr. James Fox

The Bank of England has just raised interest rates again. Here, Dr James Fox explains what this interest rate rise…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here are the 10 most shorted LSE shares

| The Motley Fool

We run over the most shorted LSE shares at the moment, ranging from FTSE 100 titans to smaller AIM-listed companies.

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Why Croda International shares gained 4% in July

| Stephen Wright

With revenues falling by 22% and earnings per share down 84%, why have Croda International shares been going up? Stephen…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

Building a £1.1m portfolio with compound interest in a Stocks and Shares ISA!

| Ben McPoland

New figures from HMRC reveal that the number of Stocks and Shares ISA millionaires in the UK has ballooned to…

Read more »