Home » Investing Articles » Here’s 1 recession-proof penny share I’d buy for growth and returns

Here’s 1 recession-proof penny share I’d buy for growth and returns

This Fool explains why this penny share could experience growth and provide solid returns despite the gloomy macroeconomic picture at present.

Sumayya Mansoor
Latest posts by Sumayya Mansoor (see all)
Published
| More on:
Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

A lot has been made of the gloomy economic outlook at present. With that in mind, one penny share that I believe could still yield good returns and continue to grow is Speedy Hire (LSE: SDY). Here’s why I’d buy some shares when I have the spare cash to invest.

Equipment for construction projects

Speedy Hire is a construction equipment and tools hire business. In the construction sector, it is often more cost-effective to hire such tools and equipment, rather than take on the huge outlay of purchasing and maintaining equipment. Speedy operates across the UK and Ireland with over 200 depots and over 30,000 assets available.

It is worth remembering that a penny share is one that trades for less than 100p. So what’s happening with Speedy shares currently? As I write, they’re trading for 36p. At this time last year, they were trading for 46p, which is a 21% drop over a 12-month period.

A great penny share opportunity

I like Speedy Hire shares for a few reasons. To start with, the construction sector is usually one of the least affected during times of economic difficulty. This is for two reasons. Firstly, governments are looking towards the building of core infrastructure to stimulate the economy. Next, construction projects are well-planned and the pipeline of work is often decided years in advance of any work happening.

Speedy is in a good position to benefit from all of this and its extensive network of depots and vast array of assets should help future earnings and deliver shareholder returns.

Speaking of returns, Speedy’s current dividend yield stands at 7% currently. This is well above average for a penny share. In fact, this is nearly double the FTSE 100 average yield! I am aware that dividends are never guaranteed. In addition to this, the shares look good value for money on a price-to-earnings ratio of close to six.

Finally, Speedy Hire has shown great growth through its performance in recent years. I can see that revenue and gross profit have increased for the past three years in a row. However, I do understand that past performance is not a guarantee of the future.

My verdict

Despite my bullish stance on Speedy shares, there are a couple of factors that could impact its performance and returns. Firstly, rising inflation, one of the contributors of the economic woes currently, could mean that costs are higher, which could eat into profit margins and returns. If Speedy were to hike its prices, this could hurt the rental and hire of its products.

Another thing I need to be wary of is that Speedy must continuously invest heavily into its assets in order to keep up with construction methodologies. Any asset-heavy business has to do this. This investment could impact any returns I hope to make.

To conclude, Speedy looks like a great penny share option for my holdings. Trading at discount levels, offering an above-average yield, and backed up by great recent performance history, there is lots for me to like.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Sumayya Mansoor has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Here’s 1 unloved income stock I’m buying, with a 7% payout!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor examines why this income stock could be ideal for passive income despite its chequered past.

Read more »

One English pound placed on a graph to represent an economic down turn
Investing Articles

With a £216m debt cut planned, is now the time to buy Aston Martin Lagonda shares?

| Gordon Best

Aston Martin Lagonda shares have been flying in recent months. Gordon Best investigates whether new efforts to cut debt present…

Read more »

Couple working from home while daughter watches video on smartphone with headphones on
Investing Articles

Generating a second income within an ISA

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon highlights a simple strategy involving dividend stocks that investors can potentially use to create a second income.

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Starting today, could I turn £100 into £1m with a Stocks and Shares ISA?

| James Beard

History tells me there's a chance that investing a small amount today in a Stocks and Shares ISA could growth…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing For Beginners

With £1k to invest, here are 3 ways to find cheap shares

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs over a mix of some straightforward and some more complex methods to try and find cheap shares…

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

With a 5.9% yield, National Grid could be a great stock for passive income

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

National Grid has a high yield and a great dividend track record. For those looking for passive income, Edward Sheldon…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Growth Shares

I’d forget RC365 shares! I think these 2 penny stocks could be next

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith writes about how he's missed the boat with one penny stock but flags up two more that have…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Is it foolish to buy Netflix shares?

| Gordon Best

Netflix shares have seen a tremendous run up recently, but is the market leader in streaming still an attractive investment?…

Read more »