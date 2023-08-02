Home » Investing Articles » Yielding 8.5%, Aviva shares are my top stock pick for August

Yielding 8.5%, Aviva shares are my top stock pick for August

With the Aviva share price stuck in the doldrums, Andrew Mackie thinks investors should consider buying some for both capital and dividend growth.

Latest posts by Andrew Mackie (see all)
Published
| More on:
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Aviva share price (LSE: AV.) has come under a lot of pressure recently. Year to date, the stock is down 13%. As its share price has been falling, so its dividend yield has been rising. It’s now one of only a handful of stocks in the FTSE 100 that offer twice the rate of a 10-year government bond.

Growing dividend

Investing in a company whose yield is growing solely as a result of a falling share price, rarely makes a good investment. But I don’t see Aviva in this light.

It possesses a highly diversified model that continues to see impressive growth across key product lines.

In 2022, it bought 50 bulk purchase annuities (BPA) onto its books. Premiums are expected to total £4.4bn over the lifetime of these contracts. BPA volumes for the most recent quarter were up 26% to £1.1bn and included an £850m deal with Arcadia.

Such a positive outlook for future cash generation supports my belief in the sustainability of the dividend. Analysts agree with me. At today’s share price, the yield is estimated to hit 9.4% by 2025.

Structural drivers

Operating across insurance, wealth and retirement, I see massive opportunities for the company in the years ahead.

Honing in on the retirement sector, it’s estimated that by 2039, some 25% of the UK population will be over 65. Against this backdrop, increasing pressure on public finances together with longer life expectancy is forcing governments to raise the state pension age.

As the nature of retirement evolves, individuals are becoming much more active participants taking greater responsibility for their financial journey toward retirement.

These trends are having an impact on its Wealth business too. We’re seeing an increasing trend toward the democratisation of financial advice. The traditional model is giving way to the likes of robo-guidance and other digital solutions.

A market-leading position across individual annuities, workplace pensions, equity release and BPA means the company is well positioned for growth into the future.

Risks

The market volatility witnessed since central banks began raising interest rates continues to hurt its wealth business. The net movement of cash through its investment platform was down 50% compared to the same period last year.

The acquisition of Succession Wealth in 2022 was meant to help it gain a greater foothold in the independent advice market. However, to date that hasn’t fed into an increase in assets under management. It intends to do a deep dive into this area of the market later this year. I’ll be keen to understand its plans for this part of the business.

A second area of concern for me relates to the bond market. Aviva, like all insurance businesses, has a large portfolio of assets, a significant portion of which is invested in government and corporate bonds.

Rising interest rates hit the treasury market in 2022. Yields on the key 10-year government bond (known as a gilt) are beginning to rise again. Rising yields mean that prices fall, impacting the value of its overall portfolio.

Despite these risks, with structural tailwinds providing long-term growth opportunities, I think the depressed Aviva share price is presenting investors with the potential for both capital and dividend growth in the years ahead.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here are the 10 most shorted LSE shares

| The Motley Fool

We run over the most shorted LSE shares at the moment, ranging from FTSE 100 titans to smaller AIM-listed companies.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Why I remain bullish on the BP share price

| Andrew Mackie

Despite a disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie argues that a number of tailwinds will support the BP share price into…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

My top 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy in August

| Harshil Patel

With ample investment opportunities around, our writer outlines his favoured Footsie dividend shares for his ISA this month.

Read more »

Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset
Investing Articles

Should I still buy Rolls-Royce shares at 190p?

| Harshil Patel

Rolls-Royce shares are flying. Our writer considers if the aerospace engineer still represents good value for investors.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in August

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in August, including two with a P/E…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

These 2 top dividend stocks are on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them in August

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could be too good to ignore at current prices. Here I'll explain why I'll buy…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE dividend shares I’d love to buy today

| Kevin Godbold

The fickle stock market is offering some dividend bargains right now and I’d snap up some of the shares to…

Read more »

Engineer Project Manager Talks With Scientist working on Computer
Investing Articles

Why Croda International shares gained 4% in July

| Stephen Wright

With revenues falling by 22% and earnings per share down 84%, why have Croda International shares been going up? Stephen…

Read more »