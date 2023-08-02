Home » Investing Articles » Should I still buy Rolls-Royce shares at 190p?

Should I still buy Rolls-Royce shares at 190p?

Rolls-Royce shares are flying. Our writer considers if the aerospace engineer still represents good value for investors.

Latest posts by Harshil Patel (see all)
Published
| More on:
Jumbo jet preparing to take off on a runway at sunset

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Rolls-Royce shares soared by over 20% last week after reporting a huge jump in profits. The news caught many investors off-guard, but is it too late to climb aboard now?

At first glance, I don’t think it’s too late at all. This was an absolutely cracking trading update, in my opinion. But let’s take a closer look.

Four magic words

The aerospace engineer reported significantly improved profits and cash flow in the first half of the year. It noted that results for the second half are expected to be “materially above consensus expectations”.

I often watch for these four magic words as a signal to take note.

Its multi-year transformation programme seems to be working well. And combined with a recovery in long-haul flying, results have greatly improved.

It now expects operating profits for the full year of £1.2bn-£1.4bn. Taking the top end of the range, that’s a whopping 50% ahead of market consensus.

That’s why I suspect Rolls-Royce shares have further to climb.

Making progress

Rolls-Royce CEO, Tufan Erginbilgic, only took over at the start of the year. He was tasked with raising profits. And it looks like he’s making excellent progress, so far.

Rolls-Royce earns much of its sales from servicing its engines, so it benefits when more planes are flying. As travel restrictions during the pandemic caused severe disruption to aviation, it makes sense to look at how things are going compared to 2019.

That gives a clearer picture of how the business is recovering. With that in mind, it’s encouraging to see that engine flying hours now stands at 83% of 2019 levels.

Travel restrictions around the world continue to ease, so I expect this figure to improve by the end of the year.

Points to note

With so many encouraging points, what could go wrong? Well, the Rolls-Royce share price has doubled so far this year, and it currently sits at the top of the FTSE 100 leaderboard. It could be argued that it’s all in the price now and any further gains could be limited.

Also, the global economy is still battling high inflation in many parts of the world. Soaring interest rates could put pressure on household budgets. In turn, it could result in a drop in air travel, particularly for leisure.

I’m usually not keen on capital intensive companies with high debt. Last year, Rolls-Royce had around £3.3bn of net debt, which remains uncomfortably high.

Investors should keep an eye on how well it continues to manage these borrowings.

Final thoughts

Overall, despite much progress being made, I feel that Erginbilgic has more work to do. That said, I’m impressed with how things are going.

This is a resilient and growing business. And I’m looking forward to seeing more progress in the multi-year transformation programme.

If current trends continue, I feel my optimism will increase. Looking ahead in the coming year or two, I suspect today’s share price might even feel like a bargain. That’s why I’ll be adding these to my Stocks and Shares ISA as soon as I have available funds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harshil Patel has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Investing Articles

Thinking about buying RC365 shares? Here are 3 things to know

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

RC365 shares look interesting due to the fact the company is growing rapidly. But investors need to be aware of…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here are the 10 most shorted LSE shares

| The Motley Fool

We run over the most shorted LSE shares at the moment, ranging from FTSE 100 titans to smaller AIM-listed companies.

Read more »

Two white male workmen working on site at an oil rig
Investing Articles

Why I remain bullish on the BP share price

| Andrew Mackie

Despite a disappointing trading update, Andrew Mackie argues that a number of tailwinds will support the BP share price into…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Yielding 8.5%, Aviva shares are my top stock pick for August

| Andrew Mackie

With the Aviva share price stuck in the doldrums, Andrew Mackie thinks investors should consider buying some for both capital…

Read more »

A young black man makes the symbol of a peace sign with two fingers
Investing Articles

My top 2 FTSE 100 dividend shares to buy in August

| Harshil Patel

With ample investment opportunities around, our writer outlines his favoured Footsie dividend shares for his ISA this month.

Read more »

Middle-aged Caucasian woman deep in thought while looking out of the window
Investing Articles

Best British value stocks to buy in August

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top value stocks they’d buy in August, including two with a P/E…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

These 2 top dividend stocks are on sale! Here’s why I’d buy them in August

| Royston Wild

I think these UK shares could be too good to ignore at current prices. Here I'll explain why I'll buy…

Read more »

UK money in a Jar on a background
Investing Articles

3 FTSE dividend shares I’d love to buy today

| Kevin Godbold

The fickle stock market is offering some dividend bargains right now and I’d snap up some of the shares to…

Read more »