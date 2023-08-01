Home » Investing Articles » Is RC365 stock the next Nvidia?

Is RC365 stock the next Nvidia?

Will RC365 stock follow in the footsteps of tech giant Nvidia and become the next $1trn company? Here’s what our writer thinks.

John Fieldsend
Latest posts by John Fieldsend (see all)
Published
| More on:
artificial intelligence investing algorithms

Image source: Getty Images.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

One month ago, I’d never heard of RC365 (LSE: RCGH) stock. It seemed to come out of nowhere to be hailed as the next big thing in artificial intelligence. 

I’ll admit that I’m sceptical. Usually when stocks come out of the blue like this, they tend to disappear just as fast as they came. 

But I’m also curious. I’d like to know what’s going on here, and if, as has been claimed, RC365 really has a chance of being the next Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). 

To start with, as pointed out here at The Motley Fool, it seems the hype has been built through a few articles that have done the rounds. I tracked one down to see what it said. 

Here are a few choice quotes:

Nvidia, for instance, soared from £0.40 to over £400, resulting in gains of around 100,000% on the stock market.

Had you invested £5,000 and retained your shares, you would be sitting on approximately £50,000,000 today.

It seems the claim is that RC365 might enjoy returns like the above. 

I’ll point out that the above gains, while true, are a little idealised. To get those returns, I’d have had to have picked Nvidia way back in 1999, timed it perfectly so I invested at the bottom, then held the shares for 24 years without selling. That’s a pretty big ask.

A £10trn industry

Also, it’s only a few, rare stocks that grow like this. Still, RC365 could be one of them, so I’ll give it the benefit of the doubt for now. Next quote:

According to market forecasts, the global AI industry is poised to reach unprecedented heights, with a projected market value of over £10 trillion in the near future.

This is another claim that’s based in fact. Some estimates do say AI will be worth that much and Nvidia’s stock has skyrocketed because of it. 

But Nvidia designs powerful GPU chips, the best ones in their class. They’re used for around 95% of machine learning. So, is RC365 doing something of similar importance?

The company’s groundbreaking use of artificial intelligence (AI), RC 365 is revolutionising the way businesses operate in the digital era.

These are big words, but we’re quite short on details. 

I did a little digging, and I’m not convinced RC365 uses AI much, if at all. Having combed through its last two reports and its own description on its website, I can’t find a single mention of artificial intelligence. AI, or anything like it.

AI in absentia

Surely, a company that was going to take the AI world by storm would have it front and centre of its reports? Or, at least, would mention it once or twice?

Compare this with Palantir, a company that has a proven business model in the AI space. It can’t stop mentioning artificial intelligence on its website and in reports. 

The story here is, I suspect, one of hype. That’s not to say RC365 is a bad company and it could have lots of potential. But the claims that have been made about it don’t stand up to scrutiny, I feel. And it has no chance I can currently see of being the next Nvidia!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Fieldsend has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nvidia. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy this hidden FTSE 100 gem for turbo-charged passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock yields over 9%, has great brands under its business umbrella, and can be bought at a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Turning a small ISA into a £500k portfolio

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan and a proper investment strategy, it’s possible to turn a small ISA into a formidable…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d use August to take advantage of a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

| Charlie Keough

Given that UK stocks look cheap, this Fool sees an opportunity for investors to build a passive income stream. Here's…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Earnings incoming: are Smith & Nephew shares about to take off?

| Dr. James Fox

Smith & Nephew shares could see some movement this week with the medical devices giant due to report on 3…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Are Haleon shares a ‘buy’ ahead of tomorrow’s earnings?

| Dr. James Fox

Haleon shares are almost flat since they launched just over a year ago. But there could be some movement on…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Standard Chartered shares for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Standard Chartered shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.5 times. I think the bank is a…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum in the best shares to buy now

| John Fieldsend

The best shares to buy right now might be able to offer me market-beating returns. Here’s exactly what I’d do…

Read more »