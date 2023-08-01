Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » How high could HSBC shares go due to rising interest rates?

How high could HSBC shares go due to rising interest rates?

Jon Smith takes out the key points from the latest results and explains why HSBC shares could continue to rally with higher interest rates.

Latest posts by Jon Smith (see all)
Published
| More on:
Front view photo of a woman using digital tablet in London

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

On Tuesday morning (1 August), HSBC (LSE:HSBA) released results for the first half of the year. And HSBC shares rallied, putting the gain over the past year at 27%. This is an impressive figure, well above the FTSE 100 average over this period. In large part, rising interest rates have helped to boost profits. So if it’s true that the interest rate in the UK could hit 6% early next year, how high could the stock go?

Looking at the latest results

For H1 2023, profit before tax rose by $12.9bn to $21.7bn versus the same period last year. Revenue increased by a similar amount, a jump of $12.3bn to $36.9bn. The report highlighted that this “was driven by higher net interest income in all of our global businesses due to interest rate rises”.

This is interesting, as it’s not just in the UK where the bank is benefiting. Around the world, most developed economies have sharply increased rates over the past year. So the benefit of being a global bank means that HSBC can enjoy the surge across all divisions. This makes it an appealing top banking share.

A final point to note in this regard is the net interest margin (NIM). It stands at 1.7%, up from 1.24% at the same time last year. The NIM is the difference between the rate paid on client deposits versus what’s charged on loans. For example, it could be paying 1% on deposits and charging 2.7% on loans to have a NIM of 1.7%.

Translating higher rates into profit

Clearly, the bank is enjoying the NIM, with the share price strongly correlated to this. Over the past year, profit before tax has risen by 146%. The NIM has jumped by 37%. So the 27% move in the share price does lag some of these metrics.

Looking ahead, I think the very best case scenario over the next year would be for HSBC shares to rally another 27%. Why would they? Well, if profits jump by another 146%, then we could see the share price rise by a similar amount to the past year. Yet it’s going to be hard to achieve this, as the benchmark for profit is higher. The 146% jump amounted to $12.9bn, but if the same percentage increase happens in the next year, it would need to be a whopping $31.7bn.

By contrast, the NIM could continue to move higher. If UK rates do hit 6%, I don’t think it improbable to see the NIM jump further over the next year. Yet I don’t believe this will be enough to boost overall profits by a huge amount.

My base case scenario

It’s important to remember that a share price factors in investors current and future opinions. So I think that some of the good news for HSBC from higher rates next year is already factored in to the current price.

I do think that the stock should rally over the next year, but I struggle to see it matching the run over the past year.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

HSBC Holdings is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

A mind-blowingly cheap FTSE AIM stock investors should consider

| John Choong

This cheap FTSE AIM stock has slumped recently despite excellent full-year results and a bright outlook. Should investors take a…

Read more »

Young black man looking at phone while on the London Overground
Investing Articles

Down heavily after reporting earnings, are Spotify shares now a buy?

| Gordon Best

Spotify shares are down heavily after disappointing in its recent earnings report. Gordon Best considers whether this could be a…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Investing Articles

I’m thinking of buying more Diageo shares following strong full-year results!

| Royston Wild

The Diageo share price continues to pick up steam. But I believe the FTSE 100 drinks giant remains a top…

Read more »

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is RC365 stock the next Nvidia?

| John Fieldsend

Will RC365 stock follow in the footsteps of tech giant Nvidia and become the next $1trn company? Here’s what our…

Read more »

Smart young brown businesswoman working from home on a laptop
Investing Articles

One soaring penny stock under 90p to buy for growth!

| Sumayya Mansoor

Sumayya Mansoor breaks down a penny stock that has performed well recently despite the current volatile markets and macroeconomic activity.

Read more »

Bournemouth at night with a fireworks display from the pier
Investing Articles

My top UK stock to buy in 2023 is up 21%!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer revisits his top British stock to buy for 2023 and asks if he'd still invest in this FTSE…

Read more »

Three signposts pointing in different directions, with 'Buy' 'Sell' and 'Hold' on
Investing Articles

The Pearson share price is down in 2023. Time to buy?

| Alan Oscroft

The Pearson share price has been up and down quite a bit. But the latest H1 results make me think…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

3 reasons I’d consider buying Spectris shares

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees a number of attractions to buying Spectris shares. So why isn't he planning to add them to…

Read more »