Home » Investing Articles » Earnings incoming: are Smith & Nephew shares about to take off?

Earnings incoming: are Smith & Nephew shares about to take off?

Smith & Nephew shares could see some movement this week with the medical devices giant due to report on 3 August. Dr James Fox takes a closer look.

Dr. James Fox
Latest posts by Dr. James Fox (see all)
Published
| More on:
A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I have been holding Smith & Nephew (LSE:SN) shares for about 18 months, but I’m disappointed as the growth I anticipated hasn’t materialised. This medical device giant, specialising in orthopaedic products and wound care solutions, experienced a decline in demand during the pandemic, due to postponed elective surgeries.

Unfortunately, the stock has declined by 25% over the past three years. The big question now is whether Smith & Nephew’s share price will experience a significant upturn in the near future. Let’s take a closer look.

H1 forecasts

Smith & Nephew is scheduled to release its H1 and Q2 results on 3 August. Analysts predict a 5.9% year-on-year increase in revenue to $1.36bn for the quarter, and a 6.4% revenue growth for the first half, amounting to $2.72bn.

However, the positive revenue trend doesn’t translate to mid-single digit profit growth. Analysts expect a trading profit of $442m for the first half of the year, merely $2m higher than the first half of 2022, and a decline from $459m in 2021.

Margins may continue to face pressure as inflation remains high globally, including in the UK, during the reporting period. Trading margins are anticipated to fall to 16.2%, down from 16.9% in H1 2022, and 17.6% in H1 2021.

Consequently, the median EPS estimate for the period is ¢36, lower than the ¢38.1 and ¢38.8 figures from the previous two years respectively.

Waiting for growth

As investors, we all seek indications of a company’s progress and, currently, Smith & Nephew isn’t showing significant improvement. EPS is projected to improve in the second half, reaching ¢80 for the year, slightly lower than ¢81.8 in 2022 and ¢80.9 in 2021.

Presently, the company trades with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.7, and a forward P/E closer to 19. While not excessively expensive, it does command a premium compared to the FTSE 100’s average P/E of approximately 14.

This premium is common in the healthcare sector due to its resilience and increasing demand for medical products in light of ageing populations worldwide, but notably in developed nations.

The long-term investment hypothesis for Smith & Nephew aligns with this trend. With ageing populations and a huge backlog for elective surgeries, demand for orthopaedic products and wound care solutions should see a significant uptick over the coming years.

Moreover, with Covid-19 concerns easing, supply chain disruptions waning, and inflation expected to moderate, the operating environment should brighten. In turn, this should lead to a margins recovery in the medium term. Coupled with the long-term demand story, I find this is a highly attractive stock.

While Thursday’s results may not cause the stock to soar, I view the current lower share price as an opportunity to purchase a quality stock with the potential for long-term growth at a discounted price.

When I have the capital available, I’ll look to top up.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Smith & Nephew Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Smith & Nephew Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

artificial intelligence investing algorithms
Investing Articles

Is RC365 stock the next Nvidia?

| John Fieldsend

Will RC365 stock follow in the footsteps of tech giant Nvidia and become the next $1trn company? Here’s what our…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Time for me to buy this hidden FTSE 100 gem for turbo-charged passive income?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 stock yields over 9%, has great brands under its business umbrella, and can be bought at a…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

Turning a small ISA into a £500k portfolio

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

With a regular savings plan and a proper investment strategy, it’s possible to turn a small ISA into a formidable…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
Investing Articles

I’d use August to take advantage of a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity!

| Charlie Keough

Given that UK stocks look cheap, this Fool sees an opportunity for investors to build a passive income stream. Here's…

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing Articles

Are Haleon shares a ‘buy’ ahead of tomorrow’s earnings?

| Dr. James Fox

Haleon shares are almost flat since they launched just over a year ago. But there could be some movement on…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Here’s why I’d buy Standard Chartered shares for passive income!

| Royston Wild

Standard Chartered shares trade on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of just 7.5 times. I think the bank is a…

Read more »

Ice cube tray filled with ice cubes and three loose ice cubes against dark wood.
Investing Articles

Just released: July’s lower-risk, high-yield stock recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Ice ideas will usually offer a steadier flow of income and is likely to be a slower-moving but more stable…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman with pink her studying from her laptop screen
Investing Articles

How I’d invest a £1,000 lump sum in the best shares to buy now

| John Fieldsend

The best shares to buy right now might be able to offer me market-beating returns. Here’s exactly what I’d do…

Read more »