Home » Investing Articles » How to use £3 a day to start building passive income for life

How to use £3 a day to start building passive income for life

Putting aside just £3 a day to invest in dividend shares can slowly build a passive income portfolio potentially capable of generating £34,620 a year.

Latest posts by Zaven Boyrazian, MSc (see all)
Published
Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her

Image source: Getty Images

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There are many ways to go about building a passive income stream. Yet most commonly shared ideas like starting a business, buying rental real estate, or drop-shipping actually require constant effort.

But when it comes to dividend stocks, it’s by far the most hands-free, income-generating approach I’ve encountered. And best of all, anyone can get started with as little as just £3 a day. Here’s how.

Saving little and often

Preparing a packed lunch instead of hopping to Tesco for a £3 meal deal each day can add up over long periods. It works out to £21 a week, which translates into £1,095 per year. And that’s more than enough to start putting together a passive income portfolio.

The FTSE 100 currently offers a dividend yield close to 3.8%. However, by being more selective and focusing exclusively on income stocks with a track record for growing shareholder payouts, it’s not unreasonable to achieve a portfolio yield closer to 6%, without taking on too much additional risk.

In the first year, the portfolio isn’t going to generate anything exhilarating. After all, 6% of £1,095 is just £65.70.

But this income stream can start rapidly growing, given time, thanks to compounding. And if I re-invest all dividends along the way, after 40 years – the average time spent working – my portfolio would reach roughly £181,724, generating around £10,900 per year.

But this doesn’t include any potential gains from share price appreciation. If the portfolio’s total return were to match the stock market’s average 10% return each year, my wealth would stand closer to £577,000, or £34,620 annual passive income. That’s certainly a nice retirement fund for just £3 a day, in my opinion.

Passive income from dividends isn’t risk-free

Like any investment, dividend stocks still carry risk. They’re least known for wild share price fluctuations seen in growth stocks. But the underlying businesses can still have their cash flows disrupted. And when the money stops flowing to the bottom line, dividends often become compromised, resulting in cuts, or suspensions to shareholder payouts.

This risk can’t be avoided entirely since sometimes companies are disrupted through no fault of their own. Just take a look at what happened with travel stocks during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, risk exposure can be minimised through careful research and diversification. By analysing business models, investors can find where the internal weaknesses lie. And by ensuring a passive income portfolio contains a variety of top-notch enterprises from multiple industries, the impact of one becoming disrupted can be offset by the others.

The bottom line

It’s impossible to know for certain what will happen in the future. And even after investing time and effort into building a strong dividend portfolio, it may fail to live up to performance expectations, especially if a poorly-timed stock market crash or correction comes along.

Nevertheless, income investing can still be a lucrative endeavour and help families with even the smallest amount of savings secure a more comfortable lifestyle in the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Buffett at the BRK AGM
Investing Articles

This avoidable mistake cost Warren Buffett billions!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a costly mistake in the career of legendary investor Warren Buffett and draws some lessons for…

Read more »

Young Caucasian woman at the street withdrawing money at the ATM
Investing Articles

5 passive income ideas I’m already using

| Christopher Ruane

These five passive income ideas are already helping this writer earn money regularly without having to work for it. Here…

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

How to target a £12K second income without working

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sets out how he would aim to build a four-figure second income each month by investing in blue-chip…

Read more »

Union Jack flag triangular bunting hanging in a street
Investing Articles

Is this really a once-in-a-generation opportunity to buy cheap UK shares?

| John Fieldsend

UK shares might be the cheapest they’ve been in decades. Is now a great time to invest in British companies…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

Turning an empty ISA into £20,185 of yearly extra income… in just 15 years

| Dr. James Fox

We'd all love an extra income, whether it's for retirement or to top up our earnings. Dr James Fox explains…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

2 UK growth stocks under £1 to buy now

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Zaven Boyrazian highlights two UK growth stocks from his portfolio trading under £1. They look poised to benefit from dominant…

Read more »

Stacks of coins
Investing Articles

Can investors bank on Lloyds shares recovering?

| Dr. James Fox

Lloyds shares sank on Wednesday after the company missed expectations. Dr James Fox sees this as a buying opportunity for…

Read more »

Young Asian man drinking coffee at home and looking at his phone
Investing Articles

Near 52-week lows, are British American Tobacco shares a steal?

| Charlie Keough

British American Tobacco shares have underperformed in 2023. However, this Fool thinks this may be an opportunity to snap up…

Read more »